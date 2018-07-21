🗣 Move aside @VicOladipo ! We have a new ALL-TIME IU record! @justinsmith3_ recorded a 4️⃣8️⃣ inch Max Vertical today! That also ties the @NBA Combine record! 😮👏 pic.twitter.com/LFMtK1DiBD

"If I was committed there already, why would I waste everyone's time. I'm looking at all my options and I'm going to find the best place that fits me."

Headlines:

· Indiana basketball needs to (and can) improve its road play in 2018-19, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· 2019 Five-Star Trayce Jackson-Davis Updates Recruiting, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· IU Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

