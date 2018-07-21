Hoosier Daily: July 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
🗣 Move aside @VicOladipo! We have a new ALL-TIME IU record!@justinsmith3_ recorded a 4️⃣8️⃣ inch Max Vertical today!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 20, 2018
That also ties the @NBA Combine record! 😮👏 pic.twitter.com/LFMtK1DiBD
Nice trick, @robphinisee1 ⚽️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/cEtNHce26K— Alex Sherrill (@asherrill55) July 20, 2018
⚾️ @CoachAllenIU loves baseball, too. pic.twitter.com/OnMhuG8TQ7— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 21, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Indiana basketball needs to (and can) improve its road play in 2018-19, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· 2019 Five-Star Trayce Jackson-Davis Updates Recruiting, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· IU Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.