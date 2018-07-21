Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-21 12:51:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 21

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


I1tg9nahz6ezejqkb8lp
IU forward Justin Smith.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"If I was committed there already, why would I waste everyone's time. I'm looking at all my options and I'm going to find the best place that fits me."
— 2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on IU.

Headlines:

· Indiana basketball needs to (and can) improve its road play in 2018-19, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· 2019 Five-Star Trayce Jackson-Davis Updates Recruiting, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· IU Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}