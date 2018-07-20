Hoosier Daily: July 20
Tweets of the Day
Sources: Guard Yogi Ferrell has changed course on Dallas Mavericks deal in order to reenter free agency. “We felt uncomfortable and will weigh our options,” agent Cervando Tejeda said.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018
Trendon Watford (Christian’s brother) told me he has received strong interest from UCLA and USC, and is NOT locked into his list of 8 that he tweeted out a month ago. Playing with @HoopCityBC this week in LA and next week in Vegas. Versatile forward is a Top 15 player.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 19, 2018
🔲 PG— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 19, 2018
🔲 SG
🔲 SF
🔲 PF
🔲 C
☑️ All of the above pic.twitter.com/LS30LiaIiU
Headlines:
· Ex-IU basketball star gives back in Bluffton, via Journal Gazette - LINK
· Indiana forward Justin Smith has the ability to be a ‘game-changer,’ according to his coach, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
