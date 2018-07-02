Hoosier Daily: July 2
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Met some cool guys today ⛹️♂️🏀🤽♂️ @IndianaMBB @yeahyeah_22 @robphinisee1 @j_hunter35 @begreatjake @AndersonDamezi #iubb pic.twitter.com/W6hagcDDPL— Jason Apple (@PresidentJapple) July 1, 2018
Here it is!— David Binn Award (@DavidBinnAward) July 1, 2018
2018 David Binn Award -Preseason Watch List - Nations Best College Long Snapper
Congratulations for those who made this years first list! pic.twitter.com/gmZRwfEQQA
RANDAZZO'S RANT- Hey QC hoops fans! Let's grow up and let @DJCarton enjoy the recruiting process. The past is full of examples of how we should act. @BettBball @QuadCityElite @HoopsCoachSaey pic.twitter.com/3D2Sczp58A— Matt Randazzo (@MattRandazzo) July 1, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Indiana AD Fred Glass sees a ‘big move’ for Hoosier basketball this coming season, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Victor Oladipo Eager To Recruit Free Agents To The Pacers, via 1070thefan - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.