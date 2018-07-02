Ticker
Hoosier Daily: July 2

IU freshman forward Jerome Hunter.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I would say that the biggest thing that put Indiana in my top 6 is the Kelley School of Business, because academics is everything to me and they are ranked so highly."
— 2019 three-star offensive tackle Kaleb Boateng on IU.

Headlines:

· Indiana AD Fred Glass sees a ‘big move’ for Hoosier basketball this coming season, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Victor Oladipo Eager To Recruit Free Agents To The Pacers, via 1070thefan - LINK

