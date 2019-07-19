News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 19

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Coy Cronk and the Hoosiers will look to make a bowl game for the first time under Tom Allen in 2019. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Headlines

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says QB Michael Penix has been cleared for full contact. -- Link

Brockway also says the goal for the IU football team in 2019 is to win a bowl. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2020 IU basketball target Hassan Diarra's play at Nike Peach Jam. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Tom Allen is betting on his team like he never has before. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU men's golf team received a Team Academic Award for the seventh straight year. -- Link

