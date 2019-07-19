Hoosier Daily: July 19
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football Big Ten Media Day Notebook: No Two-Quarterback System
Big Ten Media Day Video: Player Press Conferences
Big Ten Media Day Video: Tom Allen press conference
Big Ten Media Day Video: Tom Allen at the podium
Indiana Hoosiers Football: IUFB In The Mix For Georgia DT
Big Ten Media Day Video: Tom Allen speaks to the local media
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Running Notes From Big Ten Media Day
Tweets of the Day
Look 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 18, 2019
Feel 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱.#B1GMediaDay | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/L7H3Xa4AF2
Night out with the Chicagoland Hoosiers! Happy to have them as #IUFB for life. pic.twitter.com/foxM5XCZg0— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) July 18, 2019
It's been a joy having these former @IndianaMBB standouts & current pro athletes in "the lab" this week. Welcome home Will Sheehey, Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) and Rob Johnson (@RoJoJr). #ProIU #Family pic.twitter.com/kZY3mXPusD— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) July 18, 2019
Video of the Day
🎥 @Nick_West15, @Jones_Reakwon + @CoyCronk on set at #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/gRiG2FYHtB— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 18, 2019
Headlines
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says QB Michael Penix has been cleared for full contact. -- Link
Brockway also says the goal for the IU football team in 2019 is to win a bowl. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2020 IU basketball target Hassan Diarra's play at Nike Peach Jam. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Tom Allen is betting on his team like he never has before. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU men's golf team received a Team Academic Award for the seventh straight year. -- Link
----
