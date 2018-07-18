Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-18 09:37:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 18

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Pir8gp6ml6oahixktcui
Former IU standout OG Anunoby.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"The program is going in a great direction. We're on the same team as Christian Watford's brother. I've watched them my whole life."
— 2019 four-star guard Kira Lewis on Indiana.

Headlines:

· IU mailbag: Analyzing strength of schedule, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Date set for 2018 Hoosier Hysteria, via HSR - LINK

· Archie Miller to hit the road again in pursuit of Hoosier State talent, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}