🎂 Happy Birthday to the OG! Enjoy it, @OAnunoby 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Puq38dUaQL

Happy Birthday to @calbertcheaney , STILL the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/ldkI4ZI1rI

Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Syracuse, Villanova to attend Combine featuring Isaiah Stewart and Joe Girard https://t.co/4pBA0Y5LEK

"The program is going in a great direction. We're on the same team as Christian Watford's brother. I've watched them my whole life."

Headlines:

· IU mailbag: Analyzing strength of schedule, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Date set for 2018 Hoosier Hysteria, via HSR - LINK

· Archie Miller to hit the road again in pursuit of Hoosier State talent, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.