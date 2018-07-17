Kyle Schwarber just destroyed another Death Star. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/DdhIsDu0sQ

Kyle Schwarber's 16 HR are the most by any Cubs player in the 1st Round of a Derby, passing Sammy Sosa's 12 in 2002. He went on to lose that Derby in the Finals.

Kyle Schwarber walks it off! pic.twitter.com/skIsGy6BsG

Lenawee Christian 2021 F Bree Salenbien was offered by Indiana (Story) https://t.co/PeXlq0OTjQ @breesal_35 @LCSCougars @MImystics pic.twitter.com/ydunCWeFVy

Great Night with the LB'ers and Husky's!!! This group knows how to Work Hard and have Fun TOGETHER!!! #LEO #FINISH pic.twitter.com/QRnqYfVuCD

Representing the Hoosiers at #B1GMediaDay . 🏈: https://t.co/773Ndb9wkW pic.twitter.com/lYSd468Mk6

— Keion Brooks Sr. on his son, Keion Brooks Jr.'s, recruitment, via Herald-Leader

"There are no favorites. There's none of that."

Headlines:

· Lost in the euphoria of the Indiana basketball recruits is the continued growth of Hoosier sophomore Al Durham, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Experts say Indiana leads for UK basketball target Keion Brooks, but is that really the case?, via Herald-Leader - LINK

· Kyle Schwarber finishes second at MLB Home Run Derby, via IDS - LINK

· Only thing that can stop Caleb Furst from being a basketball star? Rat poison, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

----

