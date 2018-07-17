Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-17 08:45:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 17

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Mmv2hg0vmhlpkycoc4cu
IU freshman guard Al Durham.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"There are no favorites. There's none of that."
— Keion Brooks Sr. on his son, Keion Brooks Jr.'s, recruitment, via Herald-Leader

Headlines:

· Lost in the euphoria of the Indiana basketball recruits is the continued growth of Hoosier sophomore Al Durham, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Experts say Indiana leads for UK basketball target Keion Brooks, but is that really the case?, via Herald-Leader - LINK

· Kyle Schwarber finishes second at MLB Home Run Derby, via IDS - LINK

· Only thing that can stop Caleb Furst from being a basketball star? Rat poison, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}