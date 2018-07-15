Hoosier Daily: July 15
Tweets of the Day
#iubb in @NBASummerLeague last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) July 14, 2018
🏀 @nolimittb31 (@WashWizards): 22 pts (10-13 FG), 7 rebs, 3 blks
🏀 @RoJoJr (@ATLHawks): 18 pts, 3 rebs
🏀 @troywilliams_ (@nyknicks): 11 pts
Never too early to start getting excited for #iubb pic.twitter.com/TwbIze8pkB— Christopher Kates, Ph.D. (@cakates1) July 14, 2018
Really cool day for the people of New Albany with the dedication of Romeo Langford Court🏀🔴⚫️‼️@yeahyeah_22 pic.twitter.com/Q4IjOMtuYC— BJ McAlister (@bjmcalister) July 14, 2018
The new Romeo Langford court at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park pic.twitter.com/lFKCgdQzuC— Justin Suer (@Suer_Rat) July 14, 2018
Headlines:
· Soccer: Trio of Hoosiers named to USA Under-20 National Team Training Camp Roster, via IDS - LINK
· IU baseball on solid ground as coach takes over, via Journal Gazette - LINK
