{{ timeAgo('2018-07-15 10:49:38 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: July 15

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU freshman Romeo Langford.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I’m thankful and blessed that they thought of me out of everybody, a high school kid from New Albany getting his own court."
— IU freshman Romeo Langford at his court dedication ceremony in New Albany.

Headlines:

· Soccer: Trio of Hoosiers named to USA Under-20 National Team Training Camp Roster, via IDS - LINK

· IU baseball on solid ground as coach takes over, via Journal Gazette - LINK

----

