Hoosier Daily: July 14
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Basketball Target Roundup: Day 3 of Nike's Peach Jam
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Adidas Summer Championships - Day 3
Tweets of the Day
Talked to Coach Bob Knight today. He seems happier about moving back to Bloomington than starting his fishing trip to British Columbia, which is a very good sign. He just bought a house a couple miles from the campus. Happy to hear his enthusiasm for the move.— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) July 13, 2019
49 days until Lucas Oil... #iufb #goiu #LEO pic.twitter.com/HRe3aVZsJu— RESPECTABLE ADAM (@B89Adam) July 13, 2019
The advanced metrics see 8-win potential for the #Hoosiers:https://t.co/G4v6b9heLc#B1GFootball #IUFB #LEO pic.twitter.com/uYX3Kc1GTY— BetChicago (@betchicago1) July 13, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Lewis Bagley recaps how incoming preferred walk-on quarterback Zack Merrill led his North squad to a 25-24 comeback win over the South for the Indianapolis Star. -- Link
Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial appeal conducted a brief Q&A at Peach Jam with 2020 4-star point guard R.J. Davis on his relationship with Indiana. -- Link
The Bloomington Herald-Times' Jeremy Price has the details on Victor Oladipo's inaugural fantasy basketball camp being hosted at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall next month. -- Link
Athlon Sports' Top 35 college football coordinator hires for 2019 lists Kalen DeBoer at No. 15. -- Link
