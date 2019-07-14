News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 14

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Indiana Basketball Target Roundup: Day 3 of Nike's Peach Jam

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Adidas Summer Championships - Day 3

Lewis Bagley recaps how incoming preferred walk-on quarterback Zack Merrill led his North squad to a 25-24 comeback win over the South for the Indianapolis Star. -- Link

Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial appeal conducted a brief Q&A at Peach Jam with 2020 4-star point guard R.J. Davis on his relationship with Indiana. -- Link

The Bloomington Herald-Times' Jeremy Price has the details on Victor Oladipo's inaugural fantasy basketball camp being hosted at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall next month. -- Link

Athlon Sports' Top 35 college football coordinator hires for 2019 lists Kalen DeBoer at No. 15. -- Link

