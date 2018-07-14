Ticker
Hoosier Daily: July 14

2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Our relationship is the same no matter the distance."
— 2019 four-star guard Brandon Newman on IU/Purdue's recruitment following his move to Montverde Academy.

Headlines:

· Brandon Newman Talks Prep School Move, Hoosiers, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Dallas Mavericks, Yogi Ferrell reportedly close to deal, via NBA.com - LINK

