Hoosier Daily: July 14
Tweets of the Day
So @TrayceJackson dropped some certified HAMMERS in @indy_heat's big win over Nike Team Florida#PeachJam pic.twitter.com/X1J1BisGo2— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) July 14, 2018
Trayce Jackson-Davis was on a MISSION tonight! Went up to the 10th floor for this one! @TrayceJackson pic.twitter.com/0Qn8r6XQRG— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 14, 2018
#iubb in @NBASummerLeague last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) July 14, 2018
🏀 @nolimittb31 (@WashWizards): 22 pts (10-13 FG), 7 rebs, 3 blks
🏀 @RoJoJr (@ATLHawks): 18 pts, 3 rebs
🏀 @troywilliams_ (@nyknicks): 11 pts
We 👀 you, Robert! pic.twitter.com/ejKihhd6c7— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 14, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Brandon Newman Talks Prep School Move, Hoosiers, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Dallas Mavericks, Yogi Ferrell reportedly close to deal, via NBA.com - LINK
----
