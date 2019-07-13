Hoosier Daily: July 13
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Basketball Target Roundup: Day 2 of Nike's Peach Jam
Podcast: Staff Talks IU Targets At Adidas Summer Championships
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: adidas Summer Championships - Day 2
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller’s here in Hoover for Indiana Elite (Leal, Galloway, Lander) vs. Cali Rebels. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) July 12, 2019
Beginning the day with a DJ Steward showing. Has brought a crowd. Top-35 guard hosting head coaches from Texas, Indiana, Oregon, Northwestern, and Illinois, along with assistants from Louisville, Duke, Notre Dame, DePaul, Iowa and UNC pic.twitter.com/RK1LuyxITX— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 12, 2019
🎁 @Mullen_7era #LEO pic.twitter.com/83nMQ4I4Hh— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 12, 2019
Video of the Day
What should #HoosierNation expect from you next season?— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 12, 2019
The new guys (@joeybrunk, @unkle44artty, & @TrayceJackson) give us their answers ⤵️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/MxQpYzOPKI
Headlines
Kyle Sokeland of the Evansville Courier & Press says Elijah Dunham will return to IU baseball next season. -- Link
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic ($) includes Marcelino Ball on his annual college football freaks list. -- Link
Kevin Patra of NFL.com said Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson praised former Hoosier Jordan Howard. -- Link
The NESN staff has Romeo Langford's Instagram reaction to his first NBA contract. -- Link
----
