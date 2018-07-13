#iubb in @NBASummerLeague last night: 🏀 @troywilliams_ ( @nyknicks ): 8 pts, 8 rebs, 3 asts, 2 blks 🏀 @RoJoJr ( @ATLHawks ): 11 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl

— 2019 four-star guard Armaan Franklin on his recruitment.

"Everything is the same with IU - they're still up there on my list."

Headlines:

· Armaan Franklin Eyeing Potential Purdue, IU Officials, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Some interesting prospects in class of 2019 for IU, via CNHI - LINK

· IU's Jared Jeffries loves Oladipo, Miller; not high on PG, Crean, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Insider: 5 burning questions facing IU football in 2018, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Indiana coach Archie Miller found (a lot of) time for Zach McRoberts in the past, but what about the future?, via News-Sentinel - LINK

