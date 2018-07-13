Hoosier Daily: July 13
Tweets of the Day
#iubb in @NBASummerLeague last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) July 13, 2018
🏀 @troywilliams_ (@nyknicks): 8 pts, 8 rebs, 3 asts, 2 blks
🏀 @RoJoJr (@ATLHawks): 11 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl
M A D E I N T H E S U M M E R ™️#IUBB pic.twitter.com/uYQ1FMq6jB— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 12, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Armaan Franklin Eyeing Potential Purdue, IU Officials, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Some interesting prospects in class of 2019 for IU, via CNHI - LINK
· IU's Jared Jeffries loves Oladipo, Miller; not high on PG, Crean, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Insider: 5 burning questions facing IU football in 2018, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Indiana coach Archie Miller found (a lot of) time for Zach McRoberts in the past, but what about the future?, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
