{{ timeAgo('2018-07-13 06:58:21 -0500') }} basketball

Hoosier Daily: July 13

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
2019 five-star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Everything is the same with IU - they're still up there on my list."
— 2019 four-star guard Armaan Franklin on his recruitment.

Headlines:

· Armaan Franklin Eyeing Potential Purdue, IU Officials, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Some interesting prospects in class of 2019 for IU, via CNHI - LINK

· IU's Jared Jeffries loves Oladipo, Miller; not high on PG, Crean, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Insider: 5 burning questions facing IU football in 2018, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Indiana coach Archie Miller found (a lot of) time for Zach McRoberts in the past, but what about the future?, via News-Sentinel - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}