{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 07:12:58 -0500') }} basketball

Hoosier Daily: July 12

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Utpr91lvolndt3t0nchu
Former IU forward OG Anunoby.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Justin and I played together in college, then were assistants together for several years, it's been very gratifying to see him become one of the best pitching coaches in the country."
— IU baseball head coach Jeff Mercer on hiring Justin Parker to his coaching staff.

Headlines:

· Damon Bailey's son Brayton thrives in dad's Indiana basketball shadow, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Mercer settles on baseball coaching staff, via HSR - LINK

----

