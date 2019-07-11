Hoosier Daily: July 11
Seen on The Hoosier
Las Vegas Summer League Recap: July 8-9
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Linebacker Cam Williams
Indiana Hoosiers Football: O-Line Recruiting Nuggets
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Sophomore Defensive Tackle Demarcus Elliott
Tweets of the Day
South beach of the B1G ☀️😅#IUBB pic.twitter.com/8NOR7YPfxD— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 10, 2019
Jerome Hunter appears to be among the participants, for what it's worth. #iubb https://t.co/11x1hoqErz— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) July 10, 2019
Great to have the LB’ers, Husky’s and a couple RB’s at our house tonight!!! Love our guys!! #LEO #FAMILY pic.twitter.com/JHOKL0B5Gc— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) July 11, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Bob Knight is reportedly moving back to Bloomington. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss the upcoming season with Dylan Burkhardt of UMHoops in the latest episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link
Fred Katz of The Athletic ($) says Thomas Bryant is preparing to be an offensive force for the Wizards next season. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU women's golf team has added a new assistant coach. -- Link
