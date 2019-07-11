News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 11

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Jalen Bridges will play for Wildcats Select on the Adidas Gauntlet AAU circuit this summer. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Las Vegas Summer League Recap: July 8-9

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Linebacker Cam Williams

Indiana Hoosiers Football: O-Line Recruiting Nuggets

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Sophomore Defensive Tackle Demarcus Elliott

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Bob Knight is reportedly moving back to Bloomington. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss the upcoming season with Dylan Burkhardt of UMHoops in the latest episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link

Fred Katz of The Athletic ($) says Thomas Bryant is preparing to be an offensive force for the Wizards next season. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU women's golf team has added a new assistant coach. -- Link

----

