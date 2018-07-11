Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-11 09:08:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 11

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
2019 five-star forward Keion Brooks.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"[Romeo] Langford's arrival closes the talent gap and changes expectations about the Hoosiers. Now, Miller has a squad that will be led by a player who might vie for the No. 1 slot in next summer's NBA draft."
— ESPN's Myron Medcalf on this year's upcoming Indiana squad.

Headlines:

· Welcome to college basketball's recruiting extravaganza,, via ESPN - LINK

· College basketball recruiting 2018: The top players to know and best games to follow at Peach Jam, via CBS - LINK

· Former Valparaiso High School hoop star Brandon Newman doesn’t need a prep school to flourish, via News-Sentinel - LINK

