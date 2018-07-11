We just flipped the switch 😓 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Fu6LmbroIA

Had to go to the store and get some more Burgers and Brauts....hosted the D-Line tonight! We had an Awesome time together! #LEO #FINISH pic.twitter.com/7q9haBDsE2

— ESPN's Myron Medcalf on this year's upcoming Indiana squad.

"[Romeo] Langford's arrival closes the talent gap and changes expectations about the Hoosiers. Now, Miller has a squad that will be led by a player who might vie for the No. 1 slot in next summer's NBA draft."

Headlines:

· Welcome to college basketball's recruiting extravaganza,, via ESPN - LINK

· College basketball recruiting 2018: The top players to know and best games to follow at Peach Jam, via CBS - LINK

· Former Valparaiso High School hoop star Brandon Newman doesn’t need a prep school to flourish, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.