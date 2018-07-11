Hoosier Daily: July 11
Tweets of the Day
We just flipped the switch 😓#IUBB pic.twitter.com/Fu6LmbroIA— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 10, 2018
A late rally falls short tonight.— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 11, 2018
NYK 92 | LAL 109 pic.twitter.com/mJMDS1Rm6b
Had to go to the store and get some more Burgers and Brauts....hosted the D-Line tonight! We had an Awesome time together!#LEO #FINISH pic.twitter.com/7q9haBDsE2— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) July 11, 2018
🎓📚 65 Hoosiers have earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors: https://t.co/z67Yvx4207. pic.twitter.com/Al0gbjao6N— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) July 10, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Welcome to college basketball's recruiting extravaganza,, via ESPN - LINK
· College basketball recruiting 2018: The top players to know and best games to follow at Peach Jam, via CBS - LINK
· Former Valparaiso High School hoop star Brandon Newman doesn’t need a prep school to flourish, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
