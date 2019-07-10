Happy birthday to the one and only, Tim Garl! pic.twitter.com/6LMoMr0Ak8

Just throw it up and let @juwanmorgan do the rest. #ProIU https://t.co/lX9lAL7oAq

Great to have the QB’s, TE’s and RB’s at the house for food and fun!!! Love our guys!!! #IUFB pic.twitter.com/mpgrjJgJfw

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall breaks down the upcoming evaluation periods. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Zac Brown has stepped down as an IU assistant men's soccer coach. -- Link

Steinmetz also says former Hoosier softball player Rebecca Blitz helped Israel finish ninth at the European Championships. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com says 67 Hoosiers were named as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars. -- Link

Tom Westerholm of MassLive says Romeo Langford said not playing in the Las Vegas Summer League is boring for him. -- Link