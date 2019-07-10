News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 10

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

An early look at the projected 2019-2020 starters

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Athlete David Ellis

Three-Point Play: Reggie Perry, three spotlight teams, recruits to watch

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall breaks down the upcoming evaluation periods. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Zac Brown has stepped down as an IU assistant men's soccer coach. -- Link

Steinmetz also says former Hoosier softball player Rebecca Blitz helped Israel finish ninth at the European Championships. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com says 67 Hoosiers were named as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars. -- Link

Tom Westerholm of MassLive says Romeo Langford said not playing in the Las Vegas Summer League is boring for him. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}