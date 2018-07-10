Ticker
Hoosier Daily: July 10

IU receiver Whop Philyor.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Their campus was beautiful and I could really see myself there."
— Three-star receiver Jordan Jakes on IU.

Headlines:

· IU basketball's five primary targets for 2019, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Basketball has taken IU's Christian Watford all over world in quest of pro career, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Saint Mary’s transfer Evan Fitzner is a skilled and capable ‘added weapon’ for Indiana basketball next season, via News-Sentinel - LINK

