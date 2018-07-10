Hoosier Daily: July 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
OG Anunoby flies in for the slam off the dish from Rawle Alkins!#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/MaDXrlVhYt— NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2018
Peach Jam Week 🤩🍑 pic.twitter.com/y2THMak9Tl— Trayce Jackson-Davis (@TrayceJackson) July 9, 2018
Peach Week 🍑 pic.twitter.com/g3enPy8czo— Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) July 9, 2018
#comebackSZN— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 9, 2018
👀 @ddavis2016 #IUBB | #MixtapeMonday pic.twitter.com/vcDv3oMkPz
⚪ WR Spotlight ⚪— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 9, 2018
🔴 Whop Philyor - Indiana 🔴
Last season as a Freshman, Whop Philyor caught 33 passes for 335 yards & 3 Touchdowns. This season as a Sophomore he's in line for a much bigger role & I expect a big season from Whop. pic.twitter.com/GYfRg71p4p
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU basketball's five primary targets for 2019, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Basketball has taken IU's Christian Watford all over world in quest of pro career, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Saint Mary’s transfer Evan Fitzner is a skilled and capable ‘added weapon’ for Indiana basketball next season, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.