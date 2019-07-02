Hoosier Daily: July 2
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At New IUFB Offers In June
Tweets of the Day
We have a couple #IUBB birthdays to celebrate this week! pic.twitter.com/1jO2EzvDCJ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 2, 2019
Inbox: IU Athletics just sent a press release with on how it will participate in the Bicentennial year starting today— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) July 1, 2019
Highlights:
- Each team will have a Bicentennial logo on the uniform
- Football, men's and women's basketball will have a Bicentennial night#iufb #iubb #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/szN8QaOHqO
💡🎥🏈 pic.twitter.com/RRI7mKXnYf— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 1, 2019
Video of the Day
It took eight overtimes & 159 minutes.— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) May 13, 2019
Worth the Wait – coming soon. pic.twitter.com/9SzK9p5lJS
Headlines
Nick Friar of WEEI says Romeo Langford has been limited in the Celtics' Summer League practices. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star examines how Indiana will use incoming freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis. -- Link
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says 2021 four-star forward Trey Kaufman is feeling the recruiting love. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student takes a look at IU women's soccer head coach Erwin van Bennekom heading into his first year at the helm. -- Link
Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com says Romeo Langford is on the Celtics' Summer League roster, despite his injury. -- Link
----
