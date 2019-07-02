News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 00:59:31 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 2

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ncu70a6v4h29uzjqdatt
Anthony Leal (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At New IUFB Offers In June

Notes: Charlie Hughes Shootout - 2020 Class

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Nick Friar of WEEI says Romeo Langford has been limited in the Celtics' Summer League practices. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star examines how Indiana will use incoming freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis. -- Link

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says 2021 four-star forward Trey Kaufman is feeling the recruiting love. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student takes a look at IU women's soccer head coach Erwin van Bennekom heading into his first year at the helm. -- Link

Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com says Romeo Langford is on the Celtics' Summer League roster, despite his injury. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}