Found this file today. IU commits since 1989 season... just updated it. There's a lot of memories to be found in these 131 names. pic.twitter.com/RcjyvcPqPO

Thomas Bryant has agreed to a three-year, $25M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, agent Todd Ramasar ( @tramasar ) tells ESPN.

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times takes a look at freshman IU running back Sampson James. -- Link

Price also recount memories of Damon Bailey as he's inducted into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says freshman wide receiver David Ellis is ready to be a versatile weapon. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosier baseball team will have two players transfer from the program. -- Link

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post examines the Washington Wizards' decision to re-sign Thomas Bryant. -- Link