Hoosier Daily: July 1
Indiana Football Recruiting: WR David Baker On Why He Picked IU
Galloway, Culver (Ind.) Academies fall to Indianapolis Warren Central
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Charlie Hughes Shootout Day 3 Recap
Found this file today. IU commits since 1989 season... just updated it.— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) July 1, 2019
There's a lot of memories to be found in these 131 names. pic.twitter.com/RcjyvcPqPO
Thomas Bryant has agreed to a three-year, $25M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, agent Todd Ramasar (@tramasar) tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019
https://t.co/sBDt3GvJrK pic.twitter.com/sctaUgQEEn— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 30, 2019
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times takes a look at freshman IU running back Sampson James. -- Link
Price also recount memories of Damon Bailey as he's inducted into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says freshman wide receiver David Ellis is ready to be a versatile weapon. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosier baseball team will have two players transfer from the program. -- Link
Candace Buckner of The Washington Post examines the Washington Wizards' decision to re-sign Thomas Bryant. -- Link
