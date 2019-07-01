News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 00:19:47 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 1

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Matt Cross (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football Recruiting: WR David Baker On Why He Picked IU

Galloway, Culver (Ind.) Academies fall to Indianapolis Warren Central

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Charlie Hughes Shootout Day 3 Recap

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times takes a look at freshman IU running back Sampson James. -- Link

Price also recount memories of Damon Bailey as he's inducted into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says freshman wide receiver David Ellis is ready to be a versatile weapon. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosier baseball team will have two players transfer from the program. -- Link

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post examines the Washington Wizards' decision to re-sign Thomas Bryant. -- Link

----

