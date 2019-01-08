Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 02:54:09 -0600') }}

Hoosier Daily: January 8

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall gives his men's basketball power rankings for the Big Ten. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star does a stock watch of the Indiana men's basketball program.($) -- Link

Matt Glenesk of The Indianapolis Star writes about the Hoosier women's basketball team being ranked for only the fifth time in program history. ($) -- Link

Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune delivers her weekly power rankings of the Big Ten, with Indiana coming in at four. -- Link

Andrew Walker of Indiana Sports Coverage does a report card of the Hoosier men's basketball team after their loss to Michigan. -- Link

Podcast: Cameron Drummond and Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student are joined by Andrew Hussey of TheWolverine.com to discuss the Hoosiers' loss to Michigan. -- Link

Podcast: The staff of The Hoosier Network discusses the Indiana men's basketball team following their holiday break. -- Link

