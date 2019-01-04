Hoosier Daily: January 4 - What They're Saying About Illinois
Tweets of the Day
🎥 Highlights from our 73-65 win over Illinois at the Hall.#IUBB pic.twitter.com/NAtPfYKQ2M— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 4, 2019
Bloomington South guard Anthony Leal @anthonyl3al is here tonight at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for #iubb-Illinois.— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) January 3, 2019
🚨 Six forced shot clock violations on Illinois (so far 😉) – an #IUBB record.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 4, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his thoughts on the Hoosiers' win over Illinois. -- Link
Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report recaps Indiana's win over the Fighting Illini at Assembly Hall. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star breaks down how Indiana was able to prevent Illinois from pulling off an upset Thursday night. -- Link
Osterman also explains how Romeo Langford and Indiana's defense are going to be the identity of this team going forward. -- Link
Scott Richey of The News-Gazette explains the parallels between Romeo Langford and Illinois freshman Ayo Dosunmo. -- Link
Joey Wagner of the Herald & Review covers why Illinois was unable to knock off Indiana on Thursday night. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student writes a column on how Indiana has found ways to win close games. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student says junior Indiana baseball player Matt Gorski is readying his rise up draft boards. -- Link
Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reveals his latest Big Board, with Romeo Langford at No. 7 and Juwan Morgan at No. 53. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Grace Berger and Aleksa Gulbe have provided a spark for the Indiana women's basketball team this season. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student explains why Jake Forrester is eager to contribute to the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains why Tom Allen's decision on his next offensive coordinator will be the biggest he's made as a coach. -- Link
