There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

WOMEN'S TEAM DOMINATES AGAIN

The Indiana women's team played their final game overseas on Saturday against the Patras All-Stars and dominated from the opening tip winning 101=36. Sydney Parrish was led the way for Indiana, who scored 23 points and contributed seven assists. Parrish was a blistering 4-of-9 from beyond the 3-point. As a team, Indiana went an impressive 11-for-37 from deep. With no games left in Greece, the Hoosiers will now travel to Olympia.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

ALLEN COMPLIMENTARY OF OREGON TRANSFER ANTHONY JONES

Former Oregon linebacker Anthony Jones transferred to Indiana following the spring semester and joined the Hoosiers this summer after one season with the Ducks. Jones has quickly impressed the Indiana coaching staff with his size and versatility in the early days of training camp. "For being a redshirt freshman, he’s very mature physically and has a really mature mindset in how he practice," Allen said on Friday. "Strength staff loves him, didn’t take long for our coaches to love him, his approach. He’s going to be really valuable for us, no question." Jones appeared in two games last season for Oregon, including the Ducks Holiday Bowl game vs. North Carolina. He also played in Oregon's win over Colorado last season. Indiana is playing Jones at the BULL position in the first days of fall practices.

HEARTWARMING TRIBUTE AT EASTERN MICHIGAN