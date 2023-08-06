HOOSIER DAILY: IUWBB wins again, Allen on Anthony Jones
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
WOMEN'S TEAM DOMINATES AGAIN
The Indiana women's team played their final game overseas on Saturday against the Patras All-Stars and dominated from the opening tip winning 101=36.
Sydney Parrish was led the way for Indiana, who scored 23 points and contributed seven assists. Parrish was a blistering 4-of-9 from beyond the 3-point. As a team, Indiana went an impressive 11-for-37 from deep.
With no games left in Greece, the Hoosiers will now travel to Olympia.
ALLEN COMPLIMENTARY OF OREGON TRANSFER ANTHONY JONES
Former Oregon linebacker Anthony Jones transferred to Indiana following the spring semester and joined the Hoosiers this summer after one season with the Ducks. Jones has quickly impressed the Indiana coaching staff with his size and versatility in the early days of training camp.
"For being a redshirt freshman, he’s very mature physically and has a really mature mindset in how he practice," Allen said on Friday. "Strength staff loves him, didn’t take long for our coaches to love him, his approach. He’s going to be really valuable for us, no question."
Jones appeared in two games last season for Oregon, including the Ducks Holiday Bowl game vs. North Carolina. He also played in Oregon's win over Colorado last season.
Indiana is playing Jones at the BULL position in the first days of fall practices.
HEARTWARMING TRIBUTE AT EASTERN MICHIGAN
Eastern Michigan's Biran Dooley gave walk-on teammate Zack Conti his full-ride scholarship this week after Conti spent the last four seasons paying his own way and even selling plasma to have the funds.
"That guy has earned it,” Dooley said. “I’ve talked this over with my family, and if there’s a way to make this happen, I’m willing to give up my scholarship and give it to Zack.”
Head coach Chris Creighton said he tried to find ways to get Conti a scholarship but was unable to because EMU was at the maximum 85 count.
“We’re at 85 scholarships,” Creighton said. “We have 85 given out, and no matter how many times or how many years I go to the NCAA and say, ‘Yeah, but man, I’m just telling you, we need 86. We need 86.’”
You can see the full video here
