WOMEN'S TEAM CONTINUES FOREIGN TRIP

The Indiana women's team has completed playing games in Europe, but the Hoosiers continue their travel quests across Greece. On Sunday, Teri Moren's team spent the day in Olympia, the site of the ancient Olympic games. Players and staffers saw old sites of practice and competition and the remains of a monument dedicated to Alexander the Great before seeing the site of the 2024 Olympic flame, which will be lit in April -- marking the unofficial start of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Monday, the team returns to Athens for the final stop of the foreign vacation for a relaxing day on the beach before a boat tour on Tuesday.



TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Indiana football beings its second week of training camp on Monday with a morning practice. The team will practice again on Tuesday morning before having a day away from the field on Wednesday to rest and recover, per NCAA rules. Practice resumes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Saturday's practice slated to be held inside Memorial Stadium.

WHAT IS THE BIG TEN GOING TO DO ABOUT THE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE?