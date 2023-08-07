HOOSIER DAILY: IUWBB continues foreign trip, training camp schedule
WOMEN'S TEAM CONTINUES FOREIGN TRIP
The Indiana women's team has completed playing games in Europe, but the Hoosiers continue their travel quests across Greece. On Sunday, Teri Moren's team spent the day in Olympia, the site of the ancient Olympic games.
Players and staffers saw old sites of practice and competition and the remains of a monument dedicated to Alexander the Great before seeing the site of the 2024 Olympic flame, which will be lit in April -- marking the unofficial start of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Monday, the team returns to Athens for the final stop of the foreign vacation for a relaxing day on the beach before a boat tour on Tuesday.
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Indiana football beings its second week of training camp on Monday with a morning practice. The team will practice again on Tuesday morning before having a day away from the field on Wednesday to rest and recover, per NCAA rules.
Practice resumes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Saturday's practice slated to be held inside Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosier anticipates being at each practice throughout the week.
WHAT IS THE BIG TEN GOING TO DO ABOUT THE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE?
The Big Ten is expanding to 18 programs before the start of the 2024 football season with four West Coast schools -- USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington -- joining the Big Ten. The welcoming of the Ducks and Huskies came late last week, and now requires the Big Ten to rework a football scheduling model that was released earlier this summer for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
In June, the Big Ten proudly unveiled its "Flex Protect Plus" model that protected 11 Big Ten rivalry games and allowed every school to visit the other league members at least once in a four-year period. But now with Oregon and Washington also joining the league, it's going to be thrown out -- or at least reworked.
As the Big Ten returns to work on scheduling models for an 18-member conference, according to reports, it's likely the Big Ten sticks to a divsionless model. The conference believes divisions restrict the number of opportunities for schools to routinely play each other. In addition, the Big Ten is more likely.
"It comes down to asking the question: 'What makes us a conference? What makes us feel like we're really tied together in a meaningful way?'" Big Ten chief operating officer Kerry Kenny told ESPN in June when the 2024 and 2025 schedules were announced. "Playing each other more and not less has some impact."
Whatever the Big Ten releases ahead of the 2024 season, it is expected to provide the league with the most advantageous path to securing bids to the 12-team College Football Playoff.
