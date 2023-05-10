HOOSIER DAILY: IU officially going to Gainbridge, OSU adds DL, Crum passes
HOOSIERS GOING BACK TO GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE
On Tuesday, Indiana athletics announced that their nonconference game against Harvard will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It's the 40th consecutive season that Indiana is playing a game in Indianapolis and the 113th time overall.
"Playing a game in Indianapolis is very important to our program," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "IU Basketball has a long-standing tradition of playing whenever it can in Indianapolis and giving fans who may not otherwise get to see us in person an opportunity to experience a Hoosier game for themselves."
Harvard is coming off of a 14-14 season in 2022-23 under head coach Tommy Amaker.
FORMER REBEL TRANSFERRING TO OHIO STATE
Indiana's Week 1 opponent, Ohio State, made a splash addition in the transfer portal on Tuesday with former Ole Miss Rebel Tywone Malone committing to Ohio State.
A former top-100 recruit in the 2021 class, Malone had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss with two sacks last season, and he commits to Ohio State over offers from Miami and an opportunity to return to Ole Miss.
Malone plays both baseball and football at Ole Miss but will play just football as a Buckeye. He joins a defensive line that features Hero Kanu and Jaden McKenzie on the interior of the Buckeye's defensive line.
DENNY CRUM PASSES AT 86
Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum passed away on Tuesday. He was 86 years old.
Crum led Louisville to a pair of national championships in the 1980s and coached the Cardinals to the Final Four on six occasions, with national titles coming in 1980 and 1986.
The former Louisville head coach helped navigate the Cardinals through conference realignment from the Missouri Valley, Metro Conference to Conference USA, and in 1993 he became the second-fastest coach to reach 500 career wins.
A year later, Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and his legendary coaching career is honored with a bench surrounding a statue of the inventor of basketball James Naismith.
