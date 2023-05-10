There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

HOOSIERS GOING BACK TO GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE

On Tuesday, Indiana athletics announced that their nonconference game against Harvard will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It's the 40th consecutive season that Indiana is playing a game in Indianapolis and the 113th time overall. "Playing a game in Indianapolis is very important to our program," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "IU Basketball has a long-standing tradition of playing whenever it can in Indianapolis and giving fans who may not otherwise get to see us in person an opportunity to experience a Hoosier game for themselves." Harvard is coming off of a 14-14 season in 2022-23 under head coach Tommy Amaker.

FORMER REBEL TRANSFERRING TO OHIO STATE

Indiana's Week 1 opponent, Ohio State, made a splash addition in the transfer portal on Tuesday with former Ole Miss Rebel Tywone Malone committing to Ohio State. A former top-100 recruit in the 2021 class, Malone had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss with two sacks last season, and he commits to Ohio State over offers from Miami and an opportunity to return to Ole Miss. Malone plays both baseball and football at Ole Miss but will play just football as a Buckeye. He joins a defensive line that features Hero Kanu and Jaden McKenzie on the interior of the Buckeye's defensive line.

DENNY CRUM PASSES AT 86