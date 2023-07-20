HOOSIER DAILY: IU extends water polo coach, Deion missing Pac-12 media day
INDIANA EXTENDING WATER POLO COACH
Indiana announced on Wednesday a five-year contract extension for water polo coach Taylor McInerney and the elevation of Candyce Schroeder to associate head coach.
"I am honored and humbled by the support of our athletic department, and for the opportunity to continue leading our growing program," McInerney said in a statement. "This is not an opportunity I take lightly and want to thank Scott Dolson for his support."
Entering her fifth season, McInerney coached Indiana to their most wins in 2023 since the 2018 season. The Hoosiers have played in the MPSF Tournament the last two seasons under McInerney.
Before being elevated to head coach in 2019-20, McInerney served as an assistant on Indiana's staff.
COACH PRIME MISSING PAC-12 MEDIA DAY
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is not attending Pac-12 media day on Friday in Las Vegas because of another surgery scheduled for Thursday to remove blood clots in his right leg and to straighten the three remaining toes on his left foot, according to a video posted by Thee Pregame Show.
Defensive coordinator Charles Kelley is representing Colorado at the league's media day as a replacement for Sanders.
The first-year Colorado head coach is extended to be back on the field in time for training camp, according to a statement from Colorado's athletic department.
“I promise you, when we go to TCU [for the first game of the season], I’m running out in front of our team. I promise you that,” Sanders said.
SABAN NOT NAMING A STARTING QUARTERBACK -- YET
Alabama football coach Nick Saban did not declare who his team's starting quarterback would be this season on Wednesday at SEC Media Days. Returners Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and spring Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner are all competing for the position.
“All of those players are getting better,” Saban said. “It’s important for us that all those players get better. I don’t think anybody has actually separated themselves yet to this point, and I don’t think it’s something that we are trying to rush. I think we have to sort of let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves.”
Whoever the starting quarterback is, they'll be playing under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was hired from the same position at Notre Dame. Rees recruited and coached Buchner with the Irish last season.
Alabama also has two talented freshmen -- Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan -- on scholarship this season. The Crimson Tide -- who have lost two games in back-to-back seasons -- don't appear to have a superstar wide receiver again in 2023. But Jermaine Burton and Ja'Corey Brooks both return. Junior college product Malik Benson is another talented receiver in the room for Alabama.
“Quarterback may be one of the most difficult positions to play if the people around you don’t play well,” Saban said. “So I think that’s a challenge for us, too, is to get the people around our quarterbacks to play well so that it’s a little easier for them to be able to have success at the position when they get the opportunity.”
