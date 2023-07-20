There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

INDIANA EXTENDING WATER POLO COACH

Indiana announced on Wednesday a five-year contract extension for water polo coach Taylor McInerney and the elevation of Candyce Schroeder to associate head coach. "I am honored and humbled by the support of our athletic department, and for the opportunity to continue leading our growing program," McInerney said in a statement. "This is not an opportunity I take lightly and want to thank Scott Dolson for his support." Entering her fifth season, McInerney coached Indiana to their most wins in 2023 since the 2018 season. The Hoosiers have played in the MPSF Tournament the last two seasons under McInerney. Before being elevated to head coach in 2019-20, McInerney served as an assistant on Indiana's staff.

COACH PRIME MISSING PAC-12 MEDIA DAY

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is not attending Pac-12 media day on Friday in Las Vegas because of another surgery scheduled for Thursday to remove blood clots in his right leg and to straighten the three remaining toes on his left foot, according to a video posted by Thee Pregame Show. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelley is representing Colorado at the league's media day as a replacement for Sanders. The first-year Colorado head coach is extended to be back on the field in time for training camp, according to a statement from Colorado's athletic department. “I promise you, when we go to TCU [for the first game of the season], I’m running out in front of our team. I promise you that,” Sanders said.



Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

SABAN NOT NAMING A STARTING QUARTERBACK -- YET