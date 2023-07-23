HOOSIER DAILY: Indiana in top-8 for top-25 prospect,
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
INDIANA IN TOP 8 FOR ANNOR BOATENG
Indiana offered top-25 national recruit Annor Boateng early in the spring evaluation period after seeing the four-star talent impressive showing on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Now, Indiana is among the final eight schools for the Arkansas native, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Boatang is down to Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Missouri, Ohio State and Virginia Tech. He has already taken an official visit to Auburn but did visit both Arkansas and Missouri unofficially. Both the Razorbacks and Missouri are among his top schools.
As a prospect, Boateng uses his frame and athletics to be an impactful defender. Offensively, he is most comfortable on the wing but prefers to get most of his scoring opportunities at the rim. His outside shot is processing.
FLORIDA A&M SUSPENDS FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES AMID RAP VIDEO
Florida A&M football coach Willie Simmons announced that all of his program's football activities are suspended until "further notice" following a "rap video" being filmed in the program's locker room with individuals wearing team-issued equipment and clothing.
“Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image. As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice,” the coach said on Twitter.
The video featured vulgar language that this "not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs," Simmons wrote. There is currently an investigation into how unauthorized personnel was able to gain access to the program's locker room, equipment and clothing.
“It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standards set before us. They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue making Rattler Nation Proud.”
BIG 12 STILL PLAYING 18 LEAGUE BASKETBALL GAMES
Despite expanding from 10 to 14 members for the 2022-23 academic and athletic calendar the Big 12 conference is still playing 18 league basketball games in 2023-24.
This upcoming season each will play five conference opponents home and away and one time against the eight remaining conference members with four games coming at home and four games on the road.
Previously, the conference played a true 18-round-robin schedule with each school playing the other nine members home and away every season since the 2011-12 season. But the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the league in July led to alterations to the scheduling model.
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Big 12 returns to 12 members with Texas and Oklahoma leaving to join the SEC.
