There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

INDIANA IN TOP 8 FOR ANNOR BOATENG

Indiana offered top-25 national recruit Annor Boateng early in the spring evaluation period after seeing the four-star talent impressive showing on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Now, Indiana is among the final eight schools for the Arkansas native, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Boatang is down to Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Missouri, Ohio State and Virginia Tech. He has already taken an official visit to Auburn but did visit both Arkansas and Missouri unofficially. Both the Razorbacks and Missouri are among his top schools. As a prospect, Boateng uses his frame and athletics to be an impactful defender. Offensively, he is most comfortable on the wing but prefers to get most of his scoring opportunities at the rim. His outside shot is processing.



FLORIDA A&M SUSPENDS FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES AMID RAP VIDEO

Florida A&M football coach Willie Simmons announced that all of his program's football activities are suspended until "further notice" following a "rap video" being filmed in the program's locker room with individuals wearing team-issued equipment and clothing. “Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image. As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice,” the coach said on Twitter. The video featured vulgar language that this "not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs," Simmons wrote. There is currently an investigation into how unauthorized personnel was able to gain access to the program's locker room, equipment and clothing. “It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standards set before us. They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue making Rattler Nation Proud.”

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

BIG 12 STILL PLAYING 18 LEAGUE BASKETBALL GAMES