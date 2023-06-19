There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

On Saturday evening, West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins resigned after being arrested and charged with a DUI on Friday evening in Pittsburgh around 8:30 p.m.

“While I have always tried to represent our university with honor, I have let all of you — and myself — down,” Huggins said in a statement. “I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the university community — particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program.”

West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said that West Virginia does "support" Huggins' decision in hopes that the Hall of Fame coach can "focus on his health and family."

In May, Huggins used a homophobic slur twice on a Cincinnati-based radio show. As punishment, West Virginia suspended Huggins for three games and reduced his salary by $1 million and changed language in his contract, making it a year-by-year agreement.

In 2004, Huggins was arrested for DUI when he was the head coach at Cincinnati. He resigned in August 2005 after Cincinnati president Nancy Zimpher described as leadership that didn't improve the academic reputation of the university and basketball program.

In 16 seasons at West Virginia, Huggins had a record of 345-203. He won 934 career games as a head coach, which ranks fourth all-time at the Division I level.