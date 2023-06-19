HOOSIER DAILY: Huggins resigns, SDSU intends to leave MWC, Elite 11
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
BOB HUGGINS RESIGNS AMID ARREST, DUI CHARGE
On Saturday evening, West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins resigned after being arrested and charged with a DUI on Friday evening in Pittsburgh around 8:30 p.m.
“While I have always tried to represent our university with honor, I have let all of you — and myself — down,” Huggins said in a statement. “I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the university community — particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program.”
West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said that West Virginia does "support" Huggins' decision in hopes that the Hall of Fame coach can "focus on his health and family."
In May, Huggins used a homophobic slur twice on a Cincinnati-based radio show. As punishment, West Virginia suspended Huggins for three games and reduced his salary by $1 million and changed language in his contract, making it a year-by-year agreement.
In 2004, Huggins was arrested for DUI when he was the head coach at Cincinnati. He resigned in August 2005 after Cincinnati president Nancy Zimpher described as leadership that didn't improve the academic reputation of the university and basketball program.
In 16 seasons at West Virginia, Huggins had a record of 345-203. He won 934 career games as a head coach, which ranks fourth all-time at the Division I level.
SAN DIEGO STATE PLANS TO RESIGN FROM MOUNTAIN WEST
A major development in conference realignment occurred last week and was reported on Friday.
San Diego State informed the Mountain West that they intend to resign from the Mountain West in hopes of getting a conference invite from a Power 5 conference, most likely the Pac-12 or Big 12.
The Aztecs informed the Mountain West ahead of a June 30 deadline of notice to leave the conference, potentially saving the school $17 million dollars. A post-June 30 exit would cost about $34 million, but leaving before June 30 only yields a $17 million dollar fee.
Pac-12 leaders are still negotiating a new media rights deal, a process that has been going on for nearly a year. Pac-12 officials have said publicly that an invite to the conference would not be sent until media revenue numbers are clear. It's uncertain if the Pac-12 will have a new media rights contract by the end of June.
The Big 12 has been aggressive in realignment since commissioner Brett Yormark too charge of the conference targeting four Pac-12 schools -- Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah -- while also being connected to basketball powers Gonzaga and UConn.
ELITE 11 RESULTS
The Nike Elite 11 quarterback camp was held last week with the country's elite quarterback prospects flocking to California to showcase their skills.
Alabama commit -- and No. 4 overall recruit -- Julian Sayin earned the event's MVP honors. But Georgia commit -- and No. 1 overall recruit -- Dylan Raiola was also highly impressive at the event. Raiola displayed impressive arm strength throughout the week and his physical attributes are well-developed at this stage in his career.
Ohio State commit Air Noland, the No. 67 overall ranked prospect, showcased his impressive deep passes and ability to throw across his body. Noland is left-handed and has the potential to become a five-star prospect.
