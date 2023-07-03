There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

HOOSIERS IN THE NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Three members of last season's Indiana men's basketball roster will compete in the NBA Summer League beginning this week. First-round Lakers pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, second-round Warriors pick Trayce Jackson-Davis and undrafted free agent Knicks signee Race Thompson all begin their professional careers this week. Lakers schedule: July 3 vs. Miami at 6 p.m.on ESPN2 July 5 vs. San Antonio at 8 p.m. on ESPN July 7 vs. Golden State at 11 p.m. ESPN July 9 vs. Charlotte at 4 p.m. ESPN July 12 vs. Boston 10 p.m. ESPN 2 July 15 vs. Memphis 10:30 p.m. NBATV Warriors schedule July 3 vs. Sacramento 10 p.m. ESPN July 5 vs. Charlotte 6 p.m. ESPN2 July 7 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 11 p.m. ESPN July 9 vs. New Orleans 10 p.m. ESPN2 July 12 vs. Dallas 5:30 p.m. NBATV July 13 vs. Houston 7 p.m. ESPN Knicks Schedule July 8 vs. Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBATV July 9 vs. Brooklyn 5:30 NBATV July 12 vs. Orlando 8 p.m. ESPN2 July 14 vs. Boston 7 p.m. ESPN2 All times are Eastern and subject to change. The NBA's Summer League Tournament begins on July 15 with the tournament champion crowned two days later.

ED BEATHEA BEGINS TENURE

On Saturday, Ed Beathea officially began his tenure as the director of Indiana's track and field and cross country programs. The announcement was made in May that Beathea would assume the position. "Thank you to Athletic Director Scott Dolson and his staff for giving me this tremendous opportunity to serve Indiana University and our Track and Field/Cross Country programs," Beathea said. "My family and I are honored and appreciative. I look forward to growing the tradition of excellence established by those before me." Bethea takes over for Ron Helmer, who coached for 16 seasons. Helmer announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season and headed his program to Beathea, who has served as an assistant and associate coach for 19 seasons.

