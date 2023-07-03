News More News
ago other sports Edit

HOOSIER DAILY: Hoosiers in NBA SL, New Track coach, wrestlers medal

Mention ISB Radio and get 10% off at BB's Market. A Proud Sponsor of IU Athletics
Mention ISB Radio and get 10% off at BB's Market. A Proud Sponsor of IU Athletics
Alec Busse • TheHoosier
Associate Publisher
@alec_busse
Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.

There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

HOOSIERS IN THE NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Three members of last season's Indiana men's basketball roster will compete in the NBA Summer League beginning this week.

First-round Lakers pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, second-round Warriors pick Trayce Jackson-Davis and undrafted free agent Knicks signee Race Thompson all begin their professional careers this week.

Lakers schedule:

July 3 vs. Miami at 6 p.m.on ESPN2

July 5 vs. San Antonio at 8 p.m. on ESPN

July 7 vs. Golden State at 11 p.m. ESPN

July 9 vs. Charlotte at 4 p.m. ESPN

July 12 vs. Boston 10 p.m. ESPN 2

July 15 vs. Memphis 10:30 p.m. NBATV

Warriors schedule

July 3 vs. Sacramento 10 p.m. ESPN

July 5 vs. Charlotte 6 p.m. ESPN2

July 7 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 11 p.m. ESPN

July 9 vs. New Orleans 10 p.m. ESPN2

July 12 vs. Dallas 5:30 p.m. NBATV

July 13 vs. Houston 7 p.m. ESPN

Knicks Schedule

July 8 vs. Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBATV

July 9 vs. Brooklyn 5:30 NBATV

July 12 vs. Orlando 8 p.m. ESPN2

July 14 vs. Boston 7 p.m. ESPN2

All times are Eastern and subject to change.

The NBA's Summer League Tournament begins on July 15 with the tournament champion crowned two days later.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer
Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

ED BEATHEA BEGINS TENURE 

On Saturday, Ed Beathea officially began his tenure as the director of Indiana's track and field and cross country programs. The announcement was made in May that Beathea would assume the position.

"Thank you to Athletic Director Scott Dolson and his staff for giving me this tremendous opportunity to serve Indiana University and our Track and Field/Cross Country programs," Beathea said. "My family and I are honored and appreciative. I look forward to growing the tradition of excellence established by those before me."

Bethea takes over for Ron Helmer, who coached for 16 seasons. Helmer announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season and headed his program to Beathea, who has served as an assistant and associate coach for 19 seasons.

WRESTLERS MEDAL 

Hoosier Jacob Moran and Indiana RTC Max Lacey both medaled in freestyle competition at the Central and Caribbean games over the weekend.

Moran finished with a bronze medal after a takedown in the final ten seconds to earn the win in the third-place match. It was his first time reaching the podium in an international event.

Lacey had two wins and earned a silver medal for his efforts.

Moran competed in the 57 kg class for Puerto Rico while Lacey wrestled in the 97 kg class for Costa Rica.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS

-- PREMIUM IU HOOPS FORUM

-- PREMIUM IU FOOTBALL FORUM

-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE

-- LISTEN TO THE HOOSIER PODCAST ON APPLE OR SPOTIFY

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}