HOOSIER DAILY: Hoosiers in NBA SL, New Track coach, wrestlers medal
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
HOOSIERS IN THE NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Three members of last season's Indiana men's basketball roster will compete in the NBA Summer League beginning this week.
First-round Lakers pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, second-round Warriors pick Trayce Jackson-Davis and undrafted free agent Knicks signee Race Thompson all begin their professional careers this week.
Lakers schedule:
July 3 vs. Miami at 6 p.m.on ESPN2
July 5 vs. San Antonio at 8 p.m. on ESPN
July 7 vs. Golden State at 11 p.m. ESPN
July 9 vs. Charlotte at 4 p.m. ESPN
July 12 vs. Boston 10 p.m. ESPN 2
July 15 vs. Memphis 10:30 p.m. NBATV
Warriors schedule
July 3 vs. Sacramento 10 p.m. ESPN
July 5 vs. Charlotte 6 p.m. ESPN2
July 7 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 11 p.m. ESPN
July 9 vs. New Orleans 10 p.m. ESPN2
July 12 vs. Dallas 5:30 p.m. NBATV
July 13 vs. Houston 7 p.m. ESPN
Knicks Schedule
July 8 vs. Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBATV
July 9 vs. Brooklyn 5:30 NBATV
July 12 vs. Orlando 8 p.m. ESPN2
July 14 vs. Boston 7 p.m. ESPN2
All times are Eastern and subject to change.
The NBA's Summer League Tournament begins on July 15 with the tournament champion crowned two days later.
ED BEATHEA BEGINS TENURE
On Saturday, Ed Beathea officially began his tenure as the director of Indiana's track and field and cross country programs. The announcement was made in May that Beathea would assume the position.
"Thank you to Athletic Director Scott Dolson and his staff for giving me this tremendous opportunity to serve Indiana University and our Track and Field/Cross Country programs," Beathea said. "My family and I are honored and appreciative. I look forward to growing the tradition of excellence established by those before me."
Bethea takes over for Ron Helmer, who coached for 16 seasons. Helmer announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season and headed his program to Beathea, who has served as an assistant and associate coach for 19 seasons.
WRESTLERS MEDAL
Hoosier Jacob Moran and Indiana RTC Max Lacey both medaled in freestyle competition at the Central and Caribbean games over the weekend.
Moran finished with a bronze medal after a takedown in the final ten seconds to earn the win in the third-place match. It was his first time reaching the podium in an international event.
Lacey had two wins and earned a silver medal for his efforts.
Moran competed in the 57 kg class for Puerto Rico while Lacey wrestled in the 97 kg class for Costa Rica.
