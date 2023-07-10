There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

HAZING SCANDAL AT NORTHWESTERN

On Friday morning, Northwestern announced a two-week suspension for head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing investigation that included allegations of sexualized activities. Fitzgerald denied knowledge of the events of the investigation by ArentFox Schiff that found allegations were "largely supported by the evidence." But on Saturday, the Daily Northwestern -- the university's student newspaper -- published a report with public comments from an anonymous player, who alleged various hazing practices. Among the allegations was, "running." Freshmen and other young players were often the targets of "running," an activity where 8-10 players restrained a younger player while wearing a mask while "dry-humping" the restrained individual. Other alleged practices include naked center-quarterback exchanges and behavior in the showers. “It’s a shocking experience as a freshman to see your fellow freshman teammates get ran, but then you see everybody bystanding in the locker room,” the player said. “It’s just a really abrasive and barbaric culture that has permeated throughout that program for years on end now.” Following the report, Northwestern's president Michael Schill wrote that he is reassing the two-week suspension he handed Fitzgerald, who has coached Northwestern since 2006. "Upon reflection, I believe I may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald," Schill wrote.

HUGGINS SAYS HE NEVER RESIGNED

Former West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is claiming that he never resigned as the program's coach following a DUI arrest. Huggins is also saying that he will sue the school if the Mountaineers do not reinstate him as head coach. In late June, Huggins announced his resignation in a statement saying, "recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role." Huggins, just weeks before, was punished for using a homophobic slur multiple times on a radio station in Cincinnati. West Virginia announced Jsoh Eilert as interim coach in June, and said that Huggins will not be reinstated as head coach and that it will defend itself against any "spurious allegations." Huggins' attorney is claiming that his resignation came from his wife, June Huggin. The attorney is saying that Huggins' resignation was never "formal" and that upon completion of a rehabilitation program, he expects to assume his position as head coach at WVU again. "Notwithstanding any response, and in no uncertain terms, the University will not accept Mr. Huggins' revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men's basketball program," WVU official Stephanie D. Taylor wrote. "Moreover, if Mr. Huggins or his counsel attempts to publicly suggest that he somehow did not resign and retire from his position, please be advised that the University will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations."

HOOD-SCHIFINO IMPRESSING AT SUMMER LEAGUE