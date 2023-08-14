There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

A negotiated settlement between Michigan football and coach Jim Harbaugh with the NCAA was not approved by the Committee on Infractions, according to Yahoo Sports.

Harbaugh was potentially going to face a four-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season because of alleged Level I violations levied against him. But with a failed resolution, Harbaugh is now expected to coach all of Michigan's games as the case moves further through NCAA disciplinary systems.

“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger,” NCAA vice president, hearing operations Derrick Crawford said in a statement to The Athletic. “It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. The COI (Committee on Infractions) may also reject an NR if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”

Michigan is being accused of having impermissible recruiting contacts during the pandemic dead period. Harbaugh was hit with a Level I violation for not cooperating with the NCAA's investigation.