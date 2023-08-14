HOOSIER DAILY: Harbaugh's NCAA case, B1G hoops class update camp week three
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
HARBUAGH, NCAA FAIL TO MEET RESOLUTION
A negotiated settlement between Michigan football and coach Jim Harbaugh with the NCAA was not approved by the Committee on Infractions, according to Yahoo Sports.
Harbaugh was potentially going to face a four-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season because of alleged Level I violations levied against him. But with a failed resolution, Harbaugh is now expected to coach all of Michigan's games as the case moves further through NCAA disciplinary systems.
“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger,” NCAA vice president, hearing operations Derrick Crawford said in a statement to The Athletic. “It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. The COI (Committee on Infractions) may also reject an NR if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”
Michigan is being accused of having impermissible recruiting contacts during the pandemic dead period. Harbaugh was hit with a Level I violation for not cooperating with the NCAA's investigation.
BIG TEN RECRUITING CLASS RANKINGS
As the calendar reads the middle of August, the slow period in college basketball recruiting drags on. But many of the country's top recruits will soon be taking visits to their top destinations beginning in September. Here is an updated look at where all 18 of the Big Ten's classes rank in the 2024 rankings, according to Rivals. The program's national rank is in parentheses.
1. Rutgers (2)
2. Purdue (6)
3. Illinois (14)
4. Michigan (15)
5. Michigan State (19)
6. Wisconsin (21)
7. Ohio State (26)
8. Nebraska (36)
9. Minnesota (T38)
10. Northwestern (T38)
11. Iowa (42)
12. Penn State (T49)
13. UCLA (T49)
Not Ranked: Indiana, Maryland, USC, Oregon, Washington
Of course, class rankings at this juncture mean close to nothing. But it gives a good picture of the amount of work some programs -- like Indiana who is still lacking a commit in the 2024 class -- have to do in the coming weeks and months to feel strongly about their efforts heading into signing day.
TRAINING CAMP WEEK THREE SCHEDULE
Indiana begins week three of training camp on Monday, and the third week presents some interesting wrinkles for the Hoosiers.
On Friday morning, Indiana is practicing at Lucas OIl Stadium as the Hoosiers look to prepare for their game against Louisville in Week 3 with a practice in the indoor facility. Head coach Tom Allen is expected to to speak to the press prior to Friday's practice at Lucas Oil.
The Hoosiers kickstart the week with a Monday morning practice before having a scheduled day away from the field on Tuesday. The players return to the turf on Wednesday and Thursday morning for practice.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE