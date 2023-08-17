HOOSIER DAILY: Haralson visit, JHS camp, Soccer starts
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
HARALSON SCHEDULES VISIT TO IU
Indiana is hosting top-10 class of 2025 target Jalen Haralson for an unofficial visit Sept. 2, according to Stockrisers.
It will be his third unofficial visit to Indiana after previously seeing a game at Assembly Hall last season in Dember. He also visited Indiana in August of 2022.
Haralson is a 6-foot-8 point guard who announced his transfer to La Lumiere this summer for high school basketball. He is a quality passer and excelled on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer for the Indy Heat.
Haralson has close to 20 scholarship offers, including a July offer coming from Duke. He took a visit to Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue previously.
HOOD-SCHIFINO HOSTING A CAMP IN BLOOMINGTON
Former Indiana star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino announced that in collaboration with Enxt Gen Camp that he is hosting a youth camp in Bloomington for kids on September 2.
Kids between the ages of 6-16 can register for the camp, which is hosted at the Twin Lakes Recreation Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A $150 fee is required to participate in the camp.
The Los Angeles Lakers rookie is also hosting a camp in Charlotte.
WOMEN'S SOCCER STARTS SEASON
Indiana's women's soccer team kicks off the 2023 season on Thursday night with a contest against Illinois State set to start at 8:00 local time.
Illinois State was one of the worst teams in their conference last season, struggling to a 3-14-1 record on the season. But they do return All-Conference member Kelsi McLaughlin who started 15 of 18 games last season and scored two goal on 19 shots.
Thursday's game can be streamed on B1G+ with Josh Bode and Hayden Smith on the call.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE