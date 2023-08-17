There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Indiana is hosting top-10 class of 2025 target Jalen Haralson for an unofficial visit Sept. 2, according to Stockrisers.

It will be his third unofficial visit to Indiana after previously seeing a game at Assembly Hall last season in Dember. He also visited Indiana in August of 2022.

Haralson is a 6-foot-8 point guard who announced his transfer to La Lumiere this summer for high school basketball. He is a quality passer and excelled on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer for the Indy Heat.

Haralson has close to 20 scholarship offers, including a July offer coming from Duke. He took a visit to Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue previously.