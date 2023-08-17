News More News
HOOSIER DAILY: Haralson visit, JHS camp, Soccer starts

Alec Busse • TheHoosier
Associate Publisher
@alec_busse
Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.

There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

HARALSON SCHEDULES VISIT TO IU

Indiana is hosting top-10 class of 2025 target Jalen Haralson for an unofficial visit Sept. 2, according to Stockrisers.

It will be his third unofficial visit to Indiana after previously seeing a game at Assembly Hall last season in Dember. He also visited Indiana in August of 2022.

Haralson is a 6-foot-8 point guard who announced his transfer to La Lumiere this summer for high school basketball. He is a quality passer and excelled on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer for the Indy Heat.

Haralson has close to 20 scholarship offers, including a July offer coming from Duke. He took a visit to Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue previously.

HOOD-SCHIFINO HOSTING A CAMP IN BLOOMINGTON

Former Indiana star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino announced that in collaboration with Enxt Gen Camp that he is hosting a youth camp in Bloomington for kids on September 2.

Kids between the ages of 6-16 can register for the camp, which is hosted at the Twin Lakes Recreation Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A $150 fee is required to participate in the camp.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie is also hosting a camp in Charlotte.

WOMEN'S SOCCER STARTS SEASON 

Indiana's women's soccer team kicks off the 2023 season on Thursday night with a contest against Illinois State set to start at 8:00 local time.

Illinois State was one of the worst teams in their conference last season, struggling to a 3-14-1 record on the season. But they do return All-Conference member Kelsi McLaughlin who started 15 of 18 games last season and scored two goal on 19 shots.

Thursday's game can be streamed on B1G+ with Josh Bode and Hayden Smith on the call.

