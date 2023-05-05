HOOSIER DAILY: Gambling issue with 'Bama baseball, baseball to NW
ALABAMA FIRES BASEBALL COACH AFTER LINK TO SUSPICIOUS BETS
Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday after a connection to suspicious bets, according to several reports and a widespread investigation after odd betting patterns in Alabama's game vs. LSU a week ago.
Hours before the game, the Crimson Tide scratched starting pitcher Luke Homan because of back tightness and instead started pitcher Hagan Banks, who hadn't started a game since March. Alabama trailed 8-1 before rallying with five runs in the final two frames before losing 8-6 to No. 1-ranked LSU.
Sportsbooks in various states -- including Indiana -- took Alabama baseball games off the board as a result of suspicious wagers made in games involving the Crimson Tide. An investigation from several organizations led to the decision.
“The system worked,” Ronnie Johns the chair of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said via the Athletic. “We have to protect the integrity of sports wagering or the system will crater.”
BASEBALL TRAVELS TO NORTHWESTERN
Indiana starts a three-game series at Northwestern on Friday night. The Hoosiers enter the weekend series after losing last weekend's set to Maryland, dropping the Hoosiers out of first place in the Big Ten and to 9-6 in league play.
Northwestern is one of the conference's worst teams, sporting an 8-31 record, including 3-12 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats lost three games at Michigan State last weekend before winning 17-7 over Illinois-Chicago this week.
SOFTBALL HOSTS SPARTY FOR SEASON FINALE
The Indiana softball team is hosting Michigan State for the regular season finale this weekend in Bloomington with the Hoosiers and Spartans starting a three-game series on Friday night at 6:00.
Indiana is coming off of five consecutive conference weekend sweeps after beating Michigan last weekend. The Hoosiers have a 37-15 record and are 15-5 in the Big Ten, which has them in second place by three games behind Northwestern.
Michigan State is just 4-16 in the Big Ten this season and is in last place, so Indiana could potentially add a sixth straight sweep to their name this weekend.
