There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday after a connection to suspicious bets, according to several reports and a widespread investigation after odd betting patterns in Alabama's game vs. LSU a week ago.

Hours before the game, the Crimson Tide scratched starting pitcher Luke Homan because of back tightness and instead started pitcher Hagan Banks, who hadn't started a game since March. Alabama trailed 8-1 before rallying with five runs in the final two frames before losing 8-6 to No. 1-ranked LSU.

Sportsbooks in various states -- including Indiana -- took Alabama baseball games off the board as a result of suspicious wagers made in games involving the Crimson Tide. An investigation from several organizations led to the decision.

“The system worked,” Ronnie Johns the chair of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said via the Athletic. “We have to protect the integrity of sports wagering or the system will crater.”