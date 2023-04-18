There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories

DEVIN TAYLOR TAILLIES ANOTHER B1G HONOR

Hoosier outfielder Devin Taylor earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season on Monday, which ties him with Logan Sowers for the second most Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in program history. The rookie outfielder has reached base in 25 consecutive games, which also includes a five-game hit streak. In the Saturday night game against Illinois -- which gave Indiana the series win over the Fighting Illini -- Taylor went 3-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBI. He was a triple shy of the cycle. In the first game of the doubleheader, though, he tripled and singled while also scoring a run and driving in another. In Friday's game at Illinois Field, Taylor hit a pair of home runs, recording his second-career- multi-home run game. Indiana baseball is back in action on Tuesday against No. 10 Louisville at Bart Kaufman Field.

B1G QB BATTLE ENDING IN COLUMBUS?

Indiana's season-opener against Ohio State is a few months away, but like Indiana, Ohio State held a spring scrimmage on Saturday and quarterback Kyle McCord looks like he could be taking control of the Buckeyes' starting quarterback role after the departure of CJ Stroud. McCord took all of the starting reps on Saturday for the Buckeye's offers and completed 18 of 34 passes for 184 yards and a 37-yard touchdown pass to former five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate. But McCord was only able to take all the first-string reps because Devin Brown recently underwent a minor hand procedure. Brown should be ready for fall camp, and it's likely Ohio State will continue the quarterback competition in training camp before naming a starter before Week One against the Hoosiers in Bloomington.

