HOOSIER DAILY: Freshman earns honors, scouting an opponent
There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories
DEVIN TAYLOR TAILLIES ANOTHER B1G HONOR
Hoosier outfielder Devin Taylor earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season on Monday, which ties him with Logan Sowers for the second most Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in program history.
The rookie outfielder has reached base in 25 consecutive games, which also includes a five-game hit streak. In the Saturday night game against Illinois -- which gave Indiana the series win over the Fighting Illini -- Taylor went 3-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBI. He was a triple shy of the cycle. In the first game of the doubleheader, though, he tripled and singled while also scoring a run and driving in another.
In Friday's game at Illinois Field, Taylor hit a pair of home runs, recording his second-career- multi-home run game.
Indiana baseball is back in action on Tuesday against No. 10 Louisville at Bart Kaufman Field.
B1G QB BATTLE ENDING IN COLUMBUS?
Indiana's season-opener against Ohio State is a few months away, but like Indiana, Ohio State held a spring scrimmage on Saturday and quarterback Kyle McCord looks like he could be taking control of the Buckeyes' starting quarterback role after the departure of CJ Stroud.
McCord took all of the starting reps on Saturday for the Buckeye's offers and completed 18 of 34 passes for 184 yards and a 37-yard touchdown pass to former five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate.
But McCord was only able to take all the first-string reps because Devin Brown recently underwent a minor hand procedure. Brown should be ready for fall camp, and it's likely Ohio State will continue the quarterback competition in training camp before naming a starter before Week One against the Hoosiers in Bloomington.
BREY TO THE NBA
The winningest coach in Notre Dame basketball history Mike Brey stepped down at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, but said he wanted to continue coaching basketball in some capacity and has now reportedly taken a position with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.
After being linked to the South Florida job this offseason before not being offered the position, Brey is now joining the staff of Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, who played for Brey when he was an assistant coach at Duke in the 1989s.
Brey has never coached in the NBA, but he's a charismatic personality and connects well with players and coaches, reuniting with Snyder shows the connection he has with former players.
In 23 seasons as Notre Dame's head coach, Brey accumulated a record of 483-280, which included 13 NCAA Tournaments and two Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016.