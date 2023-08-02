There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

TOM ALLEN UPDATES FOOTBALL ROSTER

Indiana's first practice of training camp is on Wednesday, and Tom Allen updated housekeeping details on his roster Tuesday before the start of camp when he spoke with press members via Zoom. Allen said on Tuesday that David Baker received a medical hardship waiver and that Cam Knight is retiring from football after graduating from IU last week. Baker has appeared in only one game -- against Maryland in 2020 -- in his college career after being ranked a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He did not play at all in 20201 and missed last season because of injury. Knight played in two games last season for Indiana -- vs. Idaho and Ohio State -- after making his college debut in the 2021 season against Idaho.

BTN ANNOUNCES VOLLEYBALL TV SCHEDULE

Indiana is slated to have four games appear on Big Ten Network this season, a program record. BTN announced its full slate of games to appear on the network on Tuesday. Indiana's four games on BTN this season come vs. Illinois (Sept. 20), Nebraska (Sept. 30), Purdue (Oct. 11) and at Illinois (Oct. 25). Indiana and Purdue have played more than any other programs in the Big Ten -- 110 -- and are slated to meet consecutive Wednesdays this season with the first game scheduled for Oct. 11 in Bloomington.

STILL NO PAC-12 DEAL DESPITE MEETING