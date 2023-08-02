HOOSIER DAILY: Football roster updates, B1G VB TV schedule, no Pac-12 deal
TOM ALLEN UPDATES FOOTBALL ROSTER
Indiana's first practice of training camp is on Wednesday, and Tom Allen updated housekeeping details on his roster Tuesday before the start of camp when he spoke with press members via Zoom.
Allen said on Tuesday that David Baker received a medical hardship waiver and that Cam Knight is retiring from football after graduating from IU last week.
Baker has appeared in only one game -- against Maryland in 2020 -- in his college career after being ranked a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He did not play at all in 20201 and missed last season because of injury.
Knight played in two games last season for Indiana -- vs. Idaho and Ohio State -- after making his college debut in the 2021 season against Idaho.
BTN ANNOUNCES VOLLEYBALL TV SCHEDULE
Indiana is slated to have four games appear on Big Ten Network this season, a program record. BTN announced its full slate of games to appear on the network on Tuesday.
Indiana's four games on BTN this season come vs. Illinois (Sept. 20), Nebraska (Sept. 30), Purdue (Oct. 11) and at Illinois (Oct. 25).
Indiana and Purdue have played more than any other programs in the Big Ten -- 110 -- and are slated to meet consecutive Wednesdays this season with the first game scheduled for Oct. 11 in Bloomington.
STILL NO PAC-12 DEAL DESPITE MEETING
Despite a meeting on Tuesday morning among the Pac-12's lead decision makers and commissioner George Kliavkoff, there is still no formal agreement on a media-rights contract.
during the meeting, the conference's presidents and athletic directors were given details of a television contract, according to Ross Dellenger. Still, despite seeing details, no agreement was made, yet there is an "expectation" of a conclusion. Among the details shared with the conference's upper brass, was a dollar figure.
Continued deliberation on the league's TV rights could lead more schools to leave the Pac-12 like Colorado did last week. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah appear to be the most likely with the Big 12 seeming to be the most likely destination, according to ESPN.
Oregon and Washington do not have interest in joining the Big 12, according to reports and instead have their targets set for the Big Ten. But Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti said last week at the conference's annual football media days that his conference's focus was on the continued additions of USC and UCLA to the league in 2024.
"What I'll say is all the direction I'm getting from leadership, our presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, is to focus on UCLA and USC," Pettiti said.
