There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

GAME TIME SET FOR GAME VS. INDIANA STATE

On Monday, Indiana announced the kickoff time for their game against Indiana State on Friday, September, 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game vs. Indiana comes less than a week after the Hoosier's season-opening affair with Ohio State on Sept. 2. The Buckeyes come to Bloomington for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff to start the season on CBS. The Hoosiers and Sycamores have met seven times in their football history with Indiana holding a 6-1 all-time advantage. Indiana State's only victory in the series came back in 1963, the first meeting between the two schools. The Sycamores won 7-6. Big Ten Network is broadcasting the Indiana-Indiana State game.

SAN DIEGO STATE AND MOUNTAIN WEST CONTINUE FEUD

San Diego State is still potentially without a conference home starting in 2024-25 because of miscommunication (?) with the Mountain West. In previous reports, San Diego State notified the Mountain West of its intentions to leave the conference, but the communication was not a formal withdrawal from the league. However, the Mountain West -- and the league's governing individuals -- interpreted it as such. On Tuesday, the Athletic reported, that SDSU president Adela de la Torre wrote to the conference, “This letter is to formally notice that San Diego State University (SDSU) intends to resign from the Mountain West Conference (MWC) effective June 30, 2024, or at an agreed upon later date. It has been an absolute joy to collaborate and compete with each of the member universities.” The Mountain West responded one day later by providing details on the exit fee, which is about $17 million dollars and that future payouts from the conference are to be withheld from San Diego State. The conference's communication also states that de la Torre was removed from the league's Board of Directors. The two sides exchanged further messages, with SDSU claiming that a formal resignation was not made, and the MWC saying that is has the ability to "reserve all rights" and that it does not wish to "express agreement with any interpretation" that the Aztecs might have. Now, SDSU must hope that an invite from a Power 5 conference comes before next summer, with the Pac-12 being the most likely, per reports. But the Pac-12 is unlikely to extend an invite until a finalization is made on the league's near year-long media rights negotiations.

QUINERLY ENTERS THE TRANSFER PORTAL

Former Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly, a former five-star recruit, announced is plans to enter the transfer portal on Sunday night after averaging about 8.5 points and on a 35 percent 3-point shot last season for the Crimson Tide. Quinerly enters the portal as a graduate transfer. "I can't say enough about Alabama Basketball," he wrote. "The relationships I've built have gone way beyond basketball, and that's something that has made my decision to enter the transfer portal so difficult for me. ... Part of my journey is taking risks and following my heart. Sometimes as time goes on, we know it's time to move on, take risks and follow our heart. But this is a truly bittersweet moment for me." A class of 2018 prospect, Quinerly began his career at Villanova before transferring to Alabama after just one season. He tore his ACL in March 2022, which moved him to a reserve role for all but six games this past season, which came in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. In his final nine games of the season, Quinerly averaged 14.4 points and 4.0 assists while shooting about 38 percent from beyond the arc.