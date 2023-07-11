There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

On Monday afternoon, Northwestern fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid the hazing investigation into the program.

"The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team," university president Michael Schill wrote in an open letter to the school community. "The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening. Either way, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was broken in others."

Fitzgerald reportedly had about $42 million dollars remaining on his contract, according to On3's Andy Staples. In response to his firing, Fitzgerald wrote, "surprised when I learned that the president of Northwestern unilaterally revoked our agreement without any prior notification and subsequently terminated my employment," and that he would "take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law."

Originally, Northwestern suspended Fitzgerald without pay for two weeks, effective immediately in an announcement on Friday. But reporting from the Northwestern Daily -- the school's student newspaper -- ignited allegations in sexualized hazing events in the Wildcat locker room.

Fitzgerald addressed the team in a meeting on Monday night with his family in attendance. His son, Jack, is a member of the Wildcat football team. The school's athletic director Derrick Gragg addressed the team via video chat. Gragg has been overseas.

In 17 seasons at Northwestern's head coach, Fitzgerald compiled a 110-101 record, He won 10 games three times as a Northwestern coach and once as the team's star linebacker in 1995.

Defensive coordinator David Braun -- who is in his first season after being hired from North Dakota State -- is expected to be named the acting coach. Northwestern's season begins on Sunday, Sept., 3 against Rutgers.