HOOSIER DAILY: Fitzgerald fired, second scandal at Northwestern
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
FITZGERALD FIRED
On Monday afternoon, Northwestern fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid the hazing investigation into the program.
"The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team," university president Michael Schill wrote in an open letter to the school community. "The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening. Either way, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was broken in others."
Fitzgerald reportedly had about $42 million dollars remaining on his contract, according to On3's Andy Staples. In response to his firing, Fitzgerald wrote, "surprised when I learned that the president of Northwestern unilaterally revoked our agreement without any prior notification and subsequently terminated my employment," and that he would "take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law."
Originally, Northwestern suspended Fitzgerald without pay for two weeks, effective immediately in an announcement on Friday. But reporting from the Northwestern Daily -- the school's student newspaper -- ignited allegations in sexualized hazing events in the Wildcat locker room.
Fitzgerald addressed the team in a meeting on Monday night with his family in attendance. His son, Jack, is a member of the Wildcat football team. The school's athletic director Derrick Gragg addressed the team via video chat. Gragg has been overseas.
In 17 seasons at Northwestern's head coach, Fitzgerald compiled a 110-101 record, He won 10 games three times as a Northwestern coach and once as the team's star linebacker in 1995.
Defensive coordinator David Braun -- who is in his first season after being hired from North Dakota State -- is expected to be named the acting coach. Northwestern's season begins on Sunday, Sept., 3 against Rutgers.
PROBE FINDS 'BULLYING AND ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR' AT NORTHWESTERN BASEBALL
Football isn't the only sport at Northwestern marred in scandal right now. Baseball coach Jim Foster is entangled in an investigation that found he was guilty of "bullying and abusive behavior" in his one season with the Wildcat program, according to the Chicago Tribune.
A probe suggests that Foster used inappropriate language regarding a female staff rand often spoke negatively about his staff to other members of the program. The Tribune reports that Foster used aggressive langue toward staff, discouraged players from seeing the team's trainer and pressured injured players to return to the field quicker.
Northwestern saw three staffers leave the team last season including one before the season started. The Wildcats also saw 16 players enter the transfer portal following the season and several players met with school administrators to complain about Foster's behavior.
The Wildcats went just 10-40 last season.
HUGGINS CONTINUES TO FIGHT FOR HIS JOB
Bob Huggins continues to fight to resume his position at West Virginia following his DUI arrest earlier this offseason. On Monday, he released a statement saying that he never submitted a notice of resignation, and that he should, therefore, still be employed.
"I did not draft or review WVU's statement," Huggins wrote. "This false statement was sent under my name, but no signature is included. ... I am employed by WVU pursuant to an Employment Agreement. I never submitted the notice required under the Employment Agreement to voluntarily resign."
The former WVU coach also said that he voluntarily checked into a rehabilitation center and intends to stay until he is "cleared to return to active coaching duties." The statement also says that he did not inform players that he was resigning on June 17, instead saying that he did not know what would happen.
West Virginia has said that Huggins will not be reinstated as head coach and that it will defend itself against any allegations.
"The University will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations," wrote Stephanie D. Taylor, vice president and general counsel for the university.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE