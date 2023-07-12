There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

FITZGERALD FIRED FOR CAUSE

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald's attorney Dan Webb told ESPN that the Wildcats fired Fitzgerald for cause. Northwestern president Michael Schill fired Fitzgerald amid the hazing allegations against his program during his time as head coach. Schill wrote that Northwestern's team culture was "broken." Webb has not filed suit against Northwestern for wrongful termination, but he did cite "two different major breach of contract claims" in addition to reputational damage to Fitzgerald. "I cannot understand how you could terminate someone for cause when they [Northwestern] admit that their own lawyer does not have any evidence that my client ever knew anything at all, about any of the alleged hazing behavior," Webb said. "If I present that to a jury someday, a jury is going have a hard time believing that you can terminate someone for cause when they didn't know anything about [the incidents]." Fitzgerald reportedly signed a contract extension in 2021 that has about $40 million dollars still owed to him.

GEORGIA, KIRBY SMART DENY ALLEGATIONS

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart spoke Tuesday about continued struggles within his football program with players violating traffic laws, most notably speeding. "I'll be the first to admit we haven't solved that issue or problem," Smart told reporters during a news conference Tuesday. "I don't honestly know that anybody has, but certainly for us, it's important to acknowledge it first. We've had a lot of intervention in terms of talking and visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We'll continue to do that." Numerous players have been cited for extreme speeding violations in the last several months and following the Bulldogs' national title victory, recruiting staff Chandler LeCroy and player Devin Willock were killed in a crash that included alcohol. Star defensive lineman was racing in another vehicle at the time of the crash. Last week, freshman Samuel M'Pemba was ticked for driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone and receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was in court pleading guilting to driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. "I wish that we could prevent speeding issues and learn from a horrific and tragic event," Smart said. "I'm still wrestling with that, and we talk about it as a staff and all the things we can do. We've got issues with traffic citations and speeding issues that we have to improve on. We have to get better at those, and I'm constantly looking and searching for that."

WISCONSIN REINSTATES LB JORDAN TURNER