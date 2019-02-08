Ticker
Hoosier Daily: February 8 - What They're Saying About Iowa

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Quote of the Day

"You know, it's tough. It's tough for our team to not have him on the floor for that amount of time with foul problems. We have to find a way to keep him on the floor with fouls and he has to be a little bit smarter."
— Archie Miller on Juwan Morgan's foul trouble

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his thoughts on Indiana's 77-72 loss to Iowa. -- Link

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's loss to Iowa. -- Link

Miller recaps the loss to Iowa that happened, in part, because of Iowa's shooting. -- Link

Mark Emmert of the Des Moines Register recaps the Hoosiers' loss to the Hawkeyes from Iowa's perspective. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers were good, but not good enough, in their loss to Iowa. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says Tom Allen is embracing the expectations that come with the IU football team's 2019 recruiting class. -- Link

