Morgan says #iubb did a bad job running Iowa off the three-point line in the first half. https://t.co/SLqqDgSusK

Indiana's resume is unique. Own wins over three teams --- Michigan State, Marquette, and Louisville --- ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Have also lost seven of last eight. 13-10 overall. #iubb

"You know, it's tough. It's tough for our team to not have him on the floor for that amount of time with foul problems. We have to find a way to keep him on the floor with fouls and he has to be a little bit smarter."

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his thoughts on Indiana's 77-72 loss to Iowa. -- Link

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's loss to Iowa. -- Link

Miller recaps the loss to Iowa that happened, in part, because of Iowa's shooting. -- Link

Mark Emmert of the Des Moines Register recaps the Hoosiers' loss to the Hawkeyes from Iowa's perspective. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers were good, but not good enough, in their loss to Iowa. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says Tom Allen is embracing the expectations that come with the IU football team's 2019 recruiting class. -- Link