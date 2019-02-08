Hoosier Daily: February 8 - What They're Saying About Iowa
Instant Rewind: Iowa 77, Indiana 72
Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: No. 20 Iowa 77, Indiana 72
Poor Defensive Effort In First Half Dooms Indiana In Loss To No. 20 Iowa
Five steals who left the state of Florida
Jonathan Crawford, Dan Godsil, Brandon Knight Invited To 2019 NFL Combine
Tweets of the Day
Morgan says #iubb did a bad job running Iowa off the three-point line in the first half. https://t.co/SLqqDgSusK— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) February 8, 2019
Indiana's resume is unique. Own wins over three teams --- Michigan State, Marquette, and Louisville --- ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Have also lost seven of last eight. 13-10 overall. #iubb— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 8, 2019
🛫 Cleared for departure.#IUBB | @justinsmith3_ pic.twitter.com/ChpFmjH0Lw— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 8, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall gives his thoughts on Indiana's 77-72 loss to Iowa. -- Link
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's loss to Iowa. -- Link
Miller recaps the loss to Iowa that happened, in part, because of Iowa's shooting. -- Link
Mark Emmert of the Des Moines Register recaps the Hoosiers' loss to the Hawkeyes from Iowa's perspective. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers were good, but not good enough, in their loss to Iowa. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says Tom Allen is embracing the expectations that come with the IU football team's 2019 recruiting class. -- Link
