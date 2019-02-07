Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 02:42:06 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: February 7

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ohl1ux704c7gdvspu1hi
Mike Carter/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Q&A with Blueblood Priority Keion Brooks

Signed: Offensive Tackle Tim Weaver

Video Analysis: Hoosiers Hit Florida For Top DB Josh Sanguinetti

Signed: Safety Joshua Sanguinetti

Juwan Morgan Expected To Play Against Iowa

From the Locker Room: Previewing Iowa

From the Locker Room: National Signing Day 2.0

TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Vs. No. 20 Iowa

Staff Predictions: Indiana vs. Iowa

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"That is a big deal for me. We worked really hard to attract the best."
— Tom Allen on recruiting Indiana

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosier football team may have more additions to the roster before next season, even though signing day has passed. -- Link

Osterman also says Justin Smith's timely breakout performance helped the Indiana men's basketball team defeat Michigan State. -- Link

Video: Josh Sanguinetti talks with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about wrapping up his recruitment. -- Link

David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel says Josh Sanguinetti will have a chance to prove himself at IU. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Hoosier football team signed the highest rated recruiting class in program history. -- Link

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald covers Josh Sanguinetti's decision to sign with Indiana. -- Link

Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News gives a quick recap of every recruiting class in the Big Ten. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student covers IU football's two newest additions, Josh Sanguinetti and Tim Weaver. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student compares the Indiana men's and women's basketball teams. -- Link

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss bracketology and Indiana's win over Michigan State. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}