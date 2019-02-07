Hoosier Daily: February 7
Seen on The Hoosier
Q&A with Blueblood Priority Keion Brooks
Signed: Offensive Tackle Tim Weaver
Video Analysis: Hoosiers Hit Florida For Top DB Josh Sanguinetti
Signed: Safety Joshua Sanguinetti
Juwan Morgan Expected To Play Against Iowa
From the Locker Room: Previewing Iowa
From the Locker Room: National Signing Day 2.0
TheHoosier.com Preview: Indiana Vs. No. 20 Iowa
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller said “as far as I know” Juwan Morgan will play Thursday. #IUBB— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) February 6, 2019
Tom Allen said there is no update yet on transfer QB Jack Tuttle's eligibility this fall. "We'll know in the near future on his status." #iufb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) February 6, 2019
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@Sjames_2@Mullen_7era @beau_robbins35 @J3_era @CamjWilli_22 @jacktuttle14— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 6, 2019
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@swracher https://t.co/1tyOJjLwfd
Quote of the Day
Video of the Day
BG broke that barrier and paved the way. #IUBB #BHM pic.twitter.com/V4SPRODZbC— JMo (@juwanmorgan) February 6, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosier football team may have more additions to the roster before next season, even though signing day has passed. -- Link
Osterman also says Justin Smith's timely breakout performance helped the Indiana men's basketball team defeat Michigan State. -- Link
Video: Josh Sanguinetti talks with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about wrapping up his recruitment. -- Link
David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel says Josh Sanguinetti will have a chance to prove himself at IU. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Hoosier football team signed the highest rated recruiting class in program history. -- Link
Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald covers Josh Sanguinetti's decision to sign with Indiana. -- Link
Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News gives a quick recap of every recruiting class in the Big Ten. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student covers IU football's two newest additions, Josh Sanguinetti and Tim Weaver. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student compares the Indiana men's and women's basketball teams. -- Link
Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall discuss bracketology and Indiana's win over Michigan State. -- Link
