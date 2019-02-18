Hoosier Daily: February 18
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football 2019 Scholarship Chart
With Sense Of Urgency Lacking, Archie Miller Eyeing 'Drastic Changes'
Tweets of the Day
Series Clinching Wins 👍 pic.twitter.com/lIwPav0TmX— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) February 18, 2019
HOOSIERS WIN! No. 24 Indiana turns in its second perfect weekend and improves to 9-0 on the season, officially the second-best start in #IUSoftball history. pic.twitter.com/PJlXSTsjMt— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) February 17, 2019
Seeing Painter's comments today, makes you wonder what a truly healthy and confident McRoberts does for IU in league play. IU's problems run deeper of course and answer isn't simple, but his ability to affect the game in subtle ways is unique. No one else on roster has it. #iubb— Ryan Corazza (@ryancorazza) February 17, 2019
Video of the Day
First weekend thoughts from @JeffMercer54 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SspLK0zkD9— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) February 18, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times writes four thing we learned from Indiana's loss to Minnesota. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 6-0 win over Memphis. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student writes three things to know ahead of the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with Rutgers. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says Archie Miller doesn't plan to change his recruiting philosophy. -- Link
Drummond also gives three things to know ahead of the Hoosier men's basketball team's matchup with Purdue. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from Indiana's 84-63 loss to Minnesota. -- Link
