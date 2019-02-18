Ticker
Hoosier Daily: February 18

Indiana Football 2019 Scholarship Chart

With Sense Of Urgency Lacking, Archie Miller Eyeing 'Drastic Changes'

Efficiency Breakdown: Minnesota 84, Indiana 63

Headlines

Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times writes four thing we learned from Indiana's loss to Minnesota. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 6-0 win over Memphis. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student writes three things to know ahead of the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with Rutgers. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says Archie Miller doesn't plan to change his recruiting philosophy. -- Link

Drummond also gives three things to know ahead of the Hoosier men's basketball team's matchup with Purdue. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from Indiana's 84-63 loss to Minnesota. -- Link

