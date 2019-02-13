For the remaining Indiana schedule, Kenpom predicts: -Loss by 1 possession @ Minn -Loss by 2 poss. against Purdue -Loss by 2 poss. @ Iowa -Loss by 1 poss. against Wisc -Loss by 3 poss. against MSU -Loss by 1 poss. @ Ill -Win by 4 poss. against Rutgers #iubb

#IUSoftball checks in at No. 24 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. It marks the first time since May 7, 1996 that the Hoosiers have the cracked the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll. pic.twitter.com/4CoZhxZ9Q2

🎉 🎈 Happy Birthday today goes out to @ajguyton ! pic.twitter.com/GstwjBZUZA

HBD to 2000 B1G POY @ajguyton ! 🎈🎂🎁 The @IndianaMBB legend needs no introduction, but we like this clip. pic.twitter.com/iIDoywcHji

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session on Indiana's loss to Ohio State. -- Link

Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall unveils his latest NCAA Tournament projection. -- Link

Eamonn Brennan of The Athletic examines lists Indiana as having work to do in his latest Bubble Watch. ($) -- Link

Bob Kravitz of The Athletic says Romeo Langford is just a good player on a bad team. ($) -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team is in search of a remedy as the regular season comes to a close. -- Link