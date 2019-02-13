Hoosier Daily: February 13
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: 3-Star DE Deontae Craig Feels The Love At IU Junior Day
IU Junior Day A Valuable Experience For 4-Star Ohio QB Demeatric Crenshaw
Purdue, IU among first offers for in-state 2022 QB prospect
Hoosiers In The Pros: Feb. 5-11
2021 Top 50 Forward Caleb Furst Enjoys Visit to Indiana
Tweets of the Day
For the remaining Indiana schedule, Kenpom predicts:— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) February 12, 2019
-Loss by 1 possession @ Minn
-Loss by 2 poss. against Purdue
-Loss by 2 poss. @ Iowa
-Loss by 1 poss. against Wisc
-Loss by 3 poss. against MSU
-Loss by 1 poss. @ Ill
-Win by 4 poss. against Rutgers#iubb
#IUSoftball checks in at No. 24 in this week's USA Today/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) February 12, 2019
It marks the first time since May 7, 1996 that the Hoosiers have the cracked the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll. pic.twitter.com/4CoZhxZ9Q2
🎉 🎈 Happy Birthday today goes out to @ajguyton! pic.twitter.com/GstwjBZUZA— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 12, 2019
Video of the Day
HBD to 2000 B1G POY @ajguyton! 🎈🎂🎁— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 12, 2019
The @IndianaMBB legend needs no introduction, but we like this clip. pic.twitter.com/iIDoywcHji
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session on Indiana's loss to Ohio State. -- Link
Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall unveils his latest NCAA Tournament projection. -- Link
Eamonn Brennan of The Athletic examines lists Indiana as having work to do in his latest Bubble Watch. ($) -- Link
Bob Kravitz of The Athletic says Romeo Langford is just a good player on a bad team. ($) -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team is in search of a remedy as the regular season comes to a close. -- Link
----
