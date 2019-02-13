Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: February 13

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Y6ebirdzjj2olluvc0gh
Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session on Indiana's loss to Ohio State. -- Link

Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall unveils his latest NCAA Tournament projection. -- Link

Eamonn Brennan of The Athletic examines lists Indiana as having work to do in his latest Bubble Watch. ($) -- Link

Bob Kravitz of The Athletic says Romeo Langford is just a good player on a bad team. ($) -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's basketball team is in search of a remedy as the regular season comes to a close. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}