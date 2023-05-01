There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the day's most pressing topics.

NFL DRAFT BY CONFERENCE

The Big Ten had one of its best draft performances in a long time, and it still wasn't enough to top the SEC's 62 NFL Draft selections. The Big Ten had 55 players selected in the NFL Draft this year, which ranked second among the Power 5 conferences ahead of the ACC's 32, Big 12's 30 and Pac-12's 27 selections. Alabama and Georgia each had ten players drafted to lead all schools. Michigan was ninth in draft selections followed by TCU's eight. Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Clemson, Oregon, Pitt and LSU each had six players selected. Among first-round picks, though, the Big Ten tied the SEC with nine Round 1 selections, which was ahead of the Big 12's six selections. The Big 12 did however have six different schools represented in the first round with Texas Tech, Texas, Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma and Kansas State having a player selected.

On the last day of football's transfer portal being open, Michigan State saw two projected starters and one star enter their names into the portal. Quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman both are leaving the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker. Thorne has played three seasons at Michigan State and has been the Spartans starting quarterback for the last two seasons. In 2021, he completed 60.4 percent of his passes for over 3,200 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He took a bit of a step back in 2022, though, passing for close to 2,700 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Coleman, a 6-foot-4 outside target, has played two seasons with Michigan State. Last year he caught 58 passes in 12 games for just shy of 800 yards. He also had seven touchdown receptions. The two departures leave the Spartans with two of their best offensive players and now with Coleman leaving, Michigan State has to replace its top two wide receivers with Jayden Reed being drafted over the weekend by the Packers.

MORE BIG TEN EXPANSION?