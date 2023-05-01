HOOSIER DAILY: Draft results, late portal entries in B1G and realignment?
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the day's most pressing topics.
NFL DRAFT BY CONFERENCE
The Big Ten had one of its best draft performances in a long time, and it still wasn't enough to top the SEC's 62 NFL Draft selections. The Big Ten had 55 players selected in the NFL Draft this year, which ranked second among the Power 5 conferences ahead of the ACC's 32, Big 12's 30 and Pac-12's 27 selections.
Alabama and Georgia each had ten players drafted to lead all schools. Michigan was ninth in draft selections followed by TCU's eight. Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Clemson, Oregon, Pitt and LSU each had six players selected.
Among first-round picks, though, the Big Ten tied the SEC with nine Round 1 selections, which was ahead of the Big 12's six selections. The Big 12 did however have six different schools represented in the first round with Texas Tech, Texas, Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma and Kansas State having a player selected.
On the last day of football's transfer portal being open, Michigan State saw two projected starters and one star enter their names into the portal. Quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman both are leaving the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker.
Thorne has played three seasons at Michigan State and has been the Spartans starting quarterback for the last two seasons. In 2021, he completed 60.4 percent of his passes for over 3,200 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He took a bit of a step back in 2022, though, passing for close to 2,700 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Coleman, a 6-foot-4 outside target, has played two seasons with Michigan State. Last year he caught 58 passes in 12 games for just shy of 800 yards. He also had seven touchdown receptions.
The two departures leave the Spartans with two of their best offensive players and now with Coleman leaving, Michigan State has to replace its top two wide receivers with Jayden Reed being drafted over the weekend by the Packers.
MORE BIG TEN EXPANSION?
New Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was introduced to the public on Friday, and one of the main questions at his introductory press conference was his stance on further Big Ten expansion, particularly Westward expansion after the additions of USC and UCLA in July 2024.
“My job is to make sure the conference is as strong in the present and future as it’s always been," he said via the Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.
Illinois chancellor Robert Jones -- the longest-tenured chancellor/president in the Big Ten and the chair of the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors -- also commented on the possibility of further expansion to the Athletic.
"Are we thinking about (realignment)? Of course," Jones said. "We’re doing analysis, the cost, the benefits of staying at 16 or moving up. It’s not something we’re going to do just to react to what other conferences may choose to do. We’re only going to do what’s best for our current membership, and there has to be some value added for expanding beyond.”
So, currently, no, it doesn't seem like the Big Ten is looking to continue expanding despite uncertain times in the Pac-12 and some members of the ACC expressing concerns about revenue gaps between ACC schools and Big Ten/SEC schools in the near future.
"We know that the landscape is shifting and, for us, it’s a time to be very thoughtful and analytical," Jones said.
Instead, the Big Ten is focused on the integration of the two Los Angeles schools to the Big Ten, which includes determining details over schedules for all sports. A goal is to minimize the "negative impact" on athletes.
Still, the last two major conference configuration moves -- Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and USC and UCLA to the Big Ten -- were surprising when they happened.
“I’d be lying if I said we weren’t thinking about it,” Jones said. “But it’s not at the top of the list. There’s no sense of urgency about it at this point.”
