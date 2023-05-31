HOOSIER DAILY: Decision day for NBA Draft enrollees, Governor's Cup final
DECISION DAY FOR NBA DRAFT ENTRIES
College basketball players who declared for the 2023 NBA Draft must decide to either remain in the draft or withdrawal by 11:59 p.m. ET.
The deadline has been moved up from past years, which is likely connected to increased player movement in college basketball. The earlier deadline allows college coaches more clarity on what players are returning to their programs.
Notable players from Big Ten programs who have yet to announce their intentions:
Illinois: Coleman Hawkins, Terrence Shannon Jr.
Michigan State: Jaden Akins, AJ Hoggard
Nebraska: Keisei Tominaga
Northwestern: Chase Audige
Purdue: Zach Edey
Rutgers: Paul Mulcahy, Cliff Omoruyi
Indiana beat Purdue by a record margin -- 11 points -- in the Governor's Cup, the annual all-sports competition between the two rival schools.
Points are awarded to the winning school in head-to-head matchups in the school's shared 20 varsity sports. If the two schools don't meet in the season, the school that finishes higher in the Big Ten standings for that sport is awarded the point. Indiana beat Purdue 15.5 to 4.5 for the 2022-23 academic year.
The award was introduced in 2001-02, the 11-point margin of victory is the greatest in the 22 years the trophy has been awarded. Indiana has now won four straight years dating back to 2017-18.
SABAN SPEAKS ON NIL EFFECTS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Speaking at SEC meetings, Alabama head football coach, and seven-time national championship winner, Nick Saban offered his thoughts on the effect name, image and likeness has had on college football.
“If you think there’s disparity in college football now, there’s going to be a lot more in the future,” he said.
Saban thinks NIL payments from schools has turned into a pay-for-play type of model.
"I don’t think it’s going to be a level playing field because some people are showing a willingness to spend more than others.”
Ironically, Saban did suggest that players unionizing and becoming employees could offer a solution. He believes that could lead to a salary cap type of system, alluding to the NFL's salary cap. He also pointed to different states having different NIL laws as an unequal playing field.
"“Unionize it, make it like the NFL. If it’s going to be the same for everyone, I think that’s better than what we have now. What we have now is some states and some schools and some schools in some states investing a lot more money in managing their roster than others,” Saban said. “This is going to create a real competitive disadvantage for some in the future, and it’s also going to create an imbalance in the competitive nature of the sport.”
