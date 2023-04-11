HOOSIER DAILY: Hoosiers Land Impact Transfer, Baseball Ranked
There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories
HOOSIERS LAND KEL'EL WARE
Kel'el Ware committed to Indiana on Monday evening with an announcement on Twitter. The former top 10 recruit and and Oregon Duck visited Indiana last week before canceling his visit to Alabama and later committing to the Hoosiers.
Ware averaged less than seven points a game and a tick over 4.0 rebounds a game as a freshman last season at Oregon in a mostly disappointing freshman season for the former five-star. He only played 10 minutes against Colorado despite frontcourt mate N'Faly Dnate out because of injury and the next game, Ware was benched for the entire game by coach Dana Altman.
But the talent is undeniable, and it's why Ware is ranked among the best transfers in the country, according to Rivals. At his best, Ware is a potential lottery pick in 2024, but the struggles he experienced as a freshman are also notable.
Ware would be the second addition to Mike Woodon's transfer class this spring, joining undersized Ball State center transfer Payton Sparks who was a two-time All-MAC player. The Hoosiers also return former five-star Malik Reneau -- who averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds this season -- heading into the 2023-24 season who is expected to have a larger role after playing behind Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson in the front court in 2022-23.
BERGER DRAFTED IN TOP 10, STAYING IN INDIANA
Grace Berger is staying in the state after being drafted No. 7 overall by the Indiana Fever in the first round of Monday's WNBA Draft. Berger is the first Hoosier to be drafted in the first round and just the fifth ever former Indiana women's player to be selected in the WNBA Draft.
During his fifth-year senior season, Berger scored 12.9 points, but dished out a career-high 5.8 assists a game for the Hoosiers who achieved the program's first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while also winning the program's first Big Ten title in 40 years.
"We're not sitting here where we are today. We weren't sitting here a year ago, probably three years out without Grace Berger on this roster," Teri Moren said after the Hoosiers lost to Miami in the NCAA Tournament.
Berger was the second selection by the Fever in the draft, joining No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, who led South Carolina to a No. 1 seed and a Final Four appearance before losing in the semifinals to Iowa.
HOOSIER BASEBALL RANKED BY PERFECT GAME
Indiana baseball snuck into Perfect Game's top 25 rankings this week, ranking No. 24 in the polls behind No. 23 USC and ahead of No. 25 Texas. The Hoosiers (22-10, 7-2 Big Ten) are 17-1 this season at home and have won back-to-back games after taking two of three games against Big Ten rival Iowa last weekend despite losing Friday's game 7-1.
Indiana responded to win 2-0 in 10 innings against the Hawkeyes on Saturday when right fielder Morgan Colopy hit a 2-run home run in extra innings to give the Hoosiers the win. The Hoosiers took the series with a 4-2 win on Sunday, which included three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Indiana plays Ball State on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. before resuming Big Ten play on Friday for a three-game set at Illinois. The Fighting Illini are in ninth place in the Big Ten at 3-6 in league play and 13-15 overall.
Indiana is the only team in the Big Ten to be ranked in Perfect Game's top 25 and the Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten standings.
MEN'S GOLF FINISHES SECOND
Indiana men's golf finished in second place in the Hoosier Collegiate at the Pfau Golf Course over the weekend. Chattanooga took the team title while Murray State's Jay Minno earned individual honors after shooting a -2.
Hoosier fifth-year senior Thomas Hursey finished second in the tournament shooting a 212 over three rounds, which was good enough for a one-under-par scorecard at the end of the tournament. Mitch Davis, Drew Salyers and Noah Gillard also finished in the top 10 for Indiana while Eric Berggren finished 14th, shooting a +10.
Indiana has just one tournament left in the regular season, the Fighting Illini Collegiate from April 22-23 at Atkins Golf Course in Urbana, Ill. The Big Ten Men's Golf Championship is from April 28-30 at Galloway National in New Jersey.
