Hoosier Daily: December 8
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day
AJ Moye will be back in Assembly Hall tomorrow for the first time in almost two decades and I’ve never hoped for somebody to get bombarded with love more. He’s an Indiana legend. #iubb— Mike Pruden (@MPrudenSports) December 8, 2018
Louisville coach Chris Mack on Indiana forward Juwan Morgan: #iubb pic.twitter.com/52yimQSo1m— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) December 7, 2018
Fresh out of the 📦👀👟🔥@adidasHoops | Harden Vol. 3 pic.twitter.com/6CisRo7zTw— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 7, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Gentry Estes of the Louisville Courier Journal gives three keys for Indiana against Louisville. -- Link
Jack Grossman of The Crimson Quarry previews the matchup between Indiana and Louisville. -- Link
Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star explains how Rob Phinisee's improved play has created higher expectations for him. -- Link
Podcast: The Hoosier Network staff discusses today's matchup between Indiana and Louisville. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student breaks down Indiana's side of their matchup with Louisville. -- Link
Barry Punzal writes for the Indianapolis Star about how Andrew Gutman of IU soccer has been named a finalist for the Hermann Trophy, awarded to the Division I player of the year. -- Link
Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report writes about how Louisville and Indiana will continue their series on Saturday. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.