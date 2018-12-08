Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

AJ Moye will be back in Assembly Hall tomorrow for the first time in almost two decades and I’ve never hoped for somebody to get bombarded with love more. He’s an Indiana legend. #iubb

Fresh out of the 📦👀👟🔥 @adidasHoops | Harden Vol. 3 pic.twitter.com/6CisRo7zTw

"It's not like he's getting cupcakes out there everyday. He's going against seniors."

Gentry Estes of the Louisville Courier Journal gives three keys for Indiana against Louisville. -- Link

Jack Grossman of The Crimson Quarry previews the matchup between Indiana and Louisville. -- Link

Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star explains how Rob Phinisee's improved play has created higher expectations for him. -- Link

Podcast: The Hoosier Network staff discusses today's matchup between Indiana and Louisville. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student breaks down Indiana's side of their matchup with Louisville. -- Link

Barry Punzal writes for the Indianapolis Star about how Andrew Gutman of IU soccer has been named a finalist for the Hermann Trophy, awarded to the Division I player of the year. -- Link

Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report writes about how Louisville and Indiana will continue their series on Saturday. -- Link