Hoosier Daily: December 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Per official notes, Coach Archie Miller’s squad is the top shooting team in the Big Ten, and 7th in the country, making 51.7% of its shots through the first four— Ben Malcomson (@malcomsonben) December 6, 2018
weeks of the season. #iubb
Romeo Langford’s 20 point effort in his first Big Ten game is the most by a true freshman in their first conference outing since Eric Gordon had 25 in his first B1G contest at Iowa in 2008. #iubb— Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) December 6, 2018
Game Notes released by #iubb: Juwan Morgan needs 30 points to become the 52nd player in IU history to score 1,000 points or more in his career.— Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) December 6, 2018
Headlines
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall looks at how Indiana can use Evan Fitzner to space the floor. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana DaIly Student writes a column on the Indiana men's soccer team's third, and most important, matchup with Maryland this year. -- Link
Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report explains the importance of Indiana's 2-0 start in conference play. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student previews the women's basketball team's matchup with Missouri State. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down film from Indiana's Tuesday night win over Penn State. -- Link
Mike Schumann of the Daily Hoosier takes a look at Rob Phinisee's improved play over the last two games. -- Link
Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star writes about the Pacers and their growing comfort playing without Victor Oladipo. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.