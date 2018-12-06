Ticker
Hoosier Daily: December 6

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Al Durham and the Hoosiers defeated Penn State for their second win in the Big Ten.
Headlines

Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report explains how Clifton Moore's confidence is helping Indiana. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' win over Penn State. -- Link

PODCAST: The Hoosier Network discusses Indiana's upcoming appearance in the College Cup. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the IU women's basketball team's win over Butler to stay undefeated. -- Link

Kyle Robbins of The Crimson Quarry proposes a way to fix the IU football team's offensive struggles. -- Link

T.A. Mock of House of Houston explains why Eric Gordon's surge is so important for the Rockets. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student looks at Indiana's upcoming stretch of games and why they're important. -- Link

Corey Elliott recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's win over Butler for the Indianapolis Star. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}