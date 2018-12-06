Hoosier Daily: December 6
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Returned home with a W in the 🎒#IUBB pic.twitter.com/PWUiC5YGLo— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 5, 2018
Proud of my guys for getting the roadie last night!! 2-0 in the B1G is a great start! Keep on rollin, fellas. #IUBB— Collin Hartman (@CollinHartman30) December 5, 2018
Romeo Langford at No. 5 #iubb https://t.co/MjglfnmBTY— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) December 5, 2018
Headlines
Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report explains how Clifton Moore's confidence is helping Indiana. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' win over Penn State. -- Link
PODCAST: The Hoosier Network discusses Indiana's upcoming appearance in the College Cup. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the IU women's basketball team's win over Butler to stay undefeated. -- Link
Kyle Robbins of The Crimson Quarry proposes a way to fix the IU football team's offensive struggles. -- Link
T.A. Mock of House of Houston explains why Eric Gordon's surge is so important for the Rockets. -- Link
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student looks at Indiana's upcoming stretch of games and why they're important. -- Link
Corey Elliott recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's win over Butler for the Indianapolis Star. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.