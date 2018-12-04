Ticker
Hoosier Daily: December 4

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier covers Indiana football's latest commitment. -- Link

Holden Walter-Warner of Busting Brackets predicts the outcome of the Penn State-Indiana game. -- Link

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier explains why high-level recruiting is vital for Indiana. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks back at the Hoosiers' win over Northwestern to open Big Ten play. -- Link

Chris Schutte of The Crimson Quarry looks at how important free throw shooting is to the Hoosiers. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student previews the upcoming women's basketball matchup between undefeated Butler and undefeated Indiana. -- Link

PODCAST: Members of the Indiana Daily Student staff discuss the Hoosiers' win over Northwestern and other Indiana basketball topics. -- Link

