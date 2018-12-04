TheHoosier.com

Hoosier Daily: December 4
Tweets of the Day
The last time we took a trip to Penn State... @JBlackmon2 hit a STUNNER at the buzzer 🤫❄️#IUBB pic.twitter.com/1CHRkSag7h— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 3, 2018
Archie Miller on his radio show said senior forward Juwan Morgan's injury is more of a leg injury than a foot injury. Other than awaiting to hear results of x-ray, no other updates at this time. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) December 4, 2018
#COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/VLfZE2P3dc— Da'shaun. (@Never_The_Less7) December 4, 2018
Headlines
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier covers Indiana football's latest commitment. -- Link
Holden Walter-Warner of Busting Brackets predicts the outcome of the Penn State-Indiana game. -- Link
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier explains why high-level recruiting is vital for Indiana. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks back at the Hoosiers' win over Northwestern to open Big Ten play. -- Link
Chris Schutte of The Crimson Quarry looks at how important free throw shooting is to the Hoosiers. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student previews the upcoming women's basketball matchup between undefeated Butler and undefeated Indiana. -- Link
PODCAST: Members of the Indiana Daily Student staff discuss the Hoosiers' win over Northwestern and other Indiana basketball topics. -- Link
----
