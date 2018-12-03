Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 06:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: December 3

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Zblfyi3fseiltuzp71s2
Romeo Langford led the Hoosiers over Northwestern on Saturday in their Big Ten opener.
Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student explains how IU women's volleyball plans to close the gap between themselves and the Big Ten's elite programs. -- Link

Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's victory over UCLA. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps Trayce Jackson-Davis' performance in Bloomington. -- Link

PODCAST: Sam Vecenie of The Athletic joins Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall to discuss the NBA prospects on the Hoosiers' roster. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network explains why Trayce Jackson-Davis is the future of Indiana basketball. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student writes about the Indiana women's basketball team after their seventh straight win to start the season. -- Link

Steve Serby of the New York Post sits down with Noah Vonleh for a Q&A. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}