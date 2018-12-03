Hoosier Daily: December 3
Tweets of the Day
1️⃣-0️⃣ in the B1G 📊#IUBB pic.twitter.com/CyJtGqbNGw— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 2, 2018
"There's no better place to play than your backyard."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) December 2, 2018
Archie Miller landed five-star forward @TrayceJackson as Indiana basketball's top recruit in the class of 2019.@YearyJackson & @kurt_spitler caught up with the big man from Center Grove. #iubb ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/2Cb5H5qJGb pic.twitter.com/ElXIb9UmuK
Flex on em’ then 🤣💪#IUBB pic.twitter.com/bu1bGSCs4k— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 2, 2018
Headlines
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student explains how IU women's volleyball plans to close the gap between themselves and the Big Ten's elite programs. -- Link
Dylan Broady of Hoosier State of Mind recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's victory over UCLA. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps Trayce Jackson-Davis' performance in Bloomington. -- Link
PODCAST: Sam Vecenie of The Athletic joins Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall to discuss the NBA prospects on the Hoosiers' roster. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network explains why Trayce Jackson-Davis is the future of Indiana basketball. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student writes about the Indiana women's basketball team after their seventh straight win to start the season. -- Link
Steve Serby of the New York Post sits down with Noah Vonleh for a Q&A. -- Link
----
