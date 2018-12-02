TheHoosier.com

Archie Miller on Trayce Jackson-Davis signing with Indiana: "Hopefully it continues to build confidence that the best want to come here." #iubb

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: Indiana Hoosiers survive Northwestern, Juwan Morgan injury to claim Big Ten opener

The Hoosiers felt fortunate to have back wing Zach McRoberts, point guard Devonte Green and center De'Ron Davis back this week. McRoberts and Green missed four games each, and Davis missed all of one and the majority of a second. Although they were among the victims of the 90-69 thrashing at Duke on Tuesday, they were all involved in this game, and Green and Davis were essential after Morgan departed.

Miller said there have been practices where the team was missing four or five players, and there was no bigger problem in that circumstance than “trying to get that chemistry, get that symmetry, especially offensively.”

Unable to conjure a cohesive eight- or nine-man rotation, the Hoosiers relied on Langford early in the season and Morgan lately to carry the attack. There really was no offense to speak of in the Duke game, but Morgan scored 54 in the two games prior to that trip.

Jordan Guskey, Indianapolis Star: Romeo Langford steps up when IU needs him most, delivers win against Northwestern

No one, on a team that appeared overwhelmed even with Morgan on the court against Duke, looked around curious about who might step up. Coach Archie Miller didn’t have to pull anyone aside and challenge them to deliver the program the season’s Big Ten opener.

Romeo Langford knew his place.

The freshman guard, the IndyStar Mr. Basketball and McDonald’s All American, hit IU’s next shot to bring the Hoosiers within one. Langford then blocked a shot by Northwestern’s Vic Law on the Wildcats’ next possession, and IU would soon take a one-point lead on free throws from junior guard Devonte Green.

Later, with 39 seconds left and the score tied at 63, he hit a floater to give the Hoosiers the lead for good. A lead he helped protect on Northwestern’s next possession as he deflected a pass off Law and out of bounds.

Ryan Corazza, Inside the Hall: The Minute After: Northwestern

Indiana also faced an impressive effort from Dererk Pardon in this one. Northwestern’s senior went to work down low, hitting bucket after bucket, many of them left hooks, on his way to 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting. While the Hoosiers sized him up and keep bodies in front of him, he was simply just on another level this afternoon.

Over its last four contests heading into this one, the Hoosiers have been rather reckless with the basketball, posting turnover percentages of 23.8 (at Arkansas), 24.5 (vs. UT Arlington), 23.3 (vs. UC Davis) and 25.4 (at Duke). There’s been some collective anxiety to their play, tentative passes, mental mistakes and flat out sloppiness. That changed some today. The Hoosiers’ turnover percentage landed at 19.1 for the contest, its third best mark of the season. Indiana was simply more decisive and better with the ball. Had they kept pace with their last four contests, it might have allowed the Wildcats to dip out of Bloomington with the W.