Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

Based on @kenpomeroy 's stats, Indiana held Louisville to its lowest points per possession output of the season in Saturday's win. Louisville's final PPP number against #iubb came in just lower than its output against Marquette and Seton Hall: pic.twitter.com/x9LMluF4Ef

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network explains why Keion Brooks Jr. is the final piece to the Hoosiers' recruiting puzzle. -- Link

Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Hoosier wrestling team's first two Big Ten duals of the year. -- Link

Austin Render of The Hoosier Network covers the Indiana women's basketball team's win over Missouri State. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from Indiana's victory over Louisville. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the IU women's basketball team and their ninth straight win to start the season. -- Link

Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network covers the Indiana men's soccer teams loss in the College Cup. -- Link

Jon Blau of Hoosier Sports Report recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's win over Missouri State to move to 9-0. -- Link



