Hoosier Daily: December 10
Tweets of the Day
Gave ‘em the L 😏#IUBB pic.twitter.com/e54Jj4pLqN— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 9, 2018
Based on @kenpomeroy's stats, Indiana held Louisville to its lowest points per possession output of the season in Saturday's win. Louisville's final PPP number against #iubb came in just lower than its output against Marquette and Seton Hall: pic.twitter.com/x9LMluF4Ef— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) December 9, 2018
FACTS 🤧📊#IUBB pic.twitter.com/cLD26A1l2J— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 9, 2018
Headlines
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network explains why Keion Brooks Jr. is the final piece to the Hoosiers' recruiting puzzle. -- Link
Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Hoosier wrestling team's first two Big Ten duals of the year. -- Link
Austin Render of The Hoosier Network covers the Indiana women's basketball team's win over Missouri State. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from Indiana's victory over Louisville. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the IU women's basketball team and their ninth straight win to start the season. -- Link
Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network covers the Indiana men's soccer teams loss in the College Cup. -- Link
Jon Blau of Hoosier Sports Report recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's win over Missouri State to move to 9-0. -- Link
