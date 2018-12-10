Ticker
Hoosier Daily: December 10

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network explains why Keion Brooks Jr. is the final piece to the Hoosiers' recruiting puzzle. -- Link

Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Hoosier wrestling team's first two Big Ten duals of the year. -- Link

Austin Render of The Hoosier Network covers the Indiana women's basketball team's win over Missouri State. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives his five takeaways from Indiana's victory over Louisville. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the IU women's basketball team and their ninth straight win to start the season. -- Link

Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network covers the Indiana men's soccer teams loss in the College Cup. -- Link

Jon Blau of Hoosier Sports Report recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's win over Missouri State to move to 9-0. -- Link


----

